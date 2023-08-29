Frozen Food Market To Surpass Revenue Of USD 504.41 Billion By 2030 | CJ Foods, Kellogg Company, Nestle SA

Astute Analytica published most recent research report offers a thorough analysis of the Global Frozen Food Market for the anticipated period of 2023–2031.

The global frozen food market size is expected to reach USD 504.41 billion by 2030 from USD 265.13 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants.

The study report provides an overview of the global Frozen Food Market. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and a variety of market concerns. This section is dependent on the study’s scope and report guidelines. The key market players are described in detail in the research based on their market share, markets served, products, applications, geographical growth, and other characteristics.

Key Players

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Associated British Foods PLC

CJ Foods

ConAgra Brands, Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. De C.V

Grupo Bimbo

Kellogg Company

Lantmannen Unibake International

Maruha Nichiro Holding Inc.

Mccain Foods Limited

Nestle SA

NH Foods Ltd.

Nichirei Corporation

Nippon Suisan

The Kraft Heinz Company

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Unilever

Other Prominent Players

The study also includes a list of the global market tactics used in relation to the industry’s present and future conditions. The research opens with a succinct presentation and analysis of the Frozen Food Market, which covers the market’s current structure, trends, key players, product type, application, and geography.

Segmentation Outline

By Product Type

Fruits Seasonal Regular

Vegetables Peas Corn Potatoes Others

Dairy Products Milk Butter Cheese Others

Meat & Poultry Red Meat Pork Meat

Poultry Meat

Seafood

Bakery Products Bread Pizza Crust Cakes & Pastries Others

Soups

Ready Meals Dumplings Rice-based Italian (Pastas) Indian Korean Chinese Others

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Online Supermarket/ Hypermarket Convenience Stores/ Standalone Stores

Enterprise Sale (B2B) HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurants, Café) – Food Service Travel (Railway/ Airline/ Others) Educational Institutes Food Processing Industry



By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



With the product pricing, demand, gross margin, and supply of the market, this study offers a thorough grasp of market value. The report’s section on the competition landscape gives readers a thorough understanding of the market share analysis of the top competitors in the sector. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

