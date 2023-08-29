GCC Synthetic Leather Market Overview, Size, Top Industry Players, Growth, Share and Forecast 2031

The study also provides a complete analysis of the major market elements, such as market drivers, constraints, opportunities, and risks, as well as micro- and macroeconomic aspects. Market drivers and significant market trends are covered in the part that follows, which is devoted to industry trends. The study offers production and capacity analysis that accounts for industry capacity, marketing pricing patterns, production, and production value.

In addition to the market’s main geographies, market segments, and current industry trends, this study also looks at the market. The in-depth SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis in this study are all designed to help the reader construct business growth strategies skillfully. Strategic recommendations can help established market companies improve their financial standing within the sector.

Insights into the Market During the Forecast Period (from 2023 to 28), the GCC Synthetic Leather Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 4%.

The market’s expansion is primarily attributable to the rising demand for synthetic leather in a variety of end-use industries, including furniture, automotive, and footwear, because natural leather is expensive. In addition, severe unofficial laws and rising buyer mindfulness in regards to ‘no creature killing’ are further enlarging the interest for engineered calfskin, i.e., more worthwhile than unadulterated cowhide attributable to its high strength and protection from stain and weather patterns.

Polyurethane and polyvinyl chloride are two examples of artificial materials that are used to create synthetic leather, which is a human-made fabric that is processed and dyed to resemble genuine leather. In 2020, the coming of the Coronavirus pandemic unfavorably influenced the business inferable from lockdown burden and rigid counteraction measures forced by legislatures, which, thus, hampered the deals of engineered cowhide attributable to an unexpected end in assembling exercises. However, the industry gained momentum as restrictions were lifted and the number of Covid cases decreased gradually.

Plant-based leather, which is made from pineapple, cactus, apple skins, grape, and cork and promises to be a more sustainable option, is gaining traction among a number of businesses in the GCC region that are actively working on the development of products that are made with less plastic and more plants. It is without brutality, has a low ecological effect, and helps in lessening plastic use. Consequently, a few brands are greatly putting resources into plant-based calfskin, which, thus, would drive the GCC Engineered Cowhide Market during 2023-28

Market Elements

Key Driver: The ever-increasing use of polyurethane (PU) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC)-based synthetic leather in upholstery applications for furniture and domestic furniture is primarily attributable to their high dispersion ability and matting efficiency. In addition, the rising demand for attractive furniture, rising disposable income, and improved living conditions in recent years have all contributed to the rise in synthetic leather demand. As a result, the GCC Synthetic Leather Market is likely to be driven by these factors from 2023 to 2028.

Restraint on Growth: High Maintenance Needed for a Long Lifespan Synthetic leather is chemically treated to make it resistant to sunlight, scratches, and fire after being exposed to heat and moisture for an extended period of time. Thusly, its life expectancy becomes more limited than customary cowhide. Despite its low cost, it needs to be protected from direct sunlight with a high level of care and upkeep in order to last longer. The primary factor that is anticipated to hinder product sales and the GCC Synthetic Leather Market’s growth between 2023 and 2028 is commercial end-users’ reluctance to purchase these products.

Market Segmentation by Type:

Polyurethane (PU) Based

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Based

Bio-Based

Of all, polyurethane gained the biggest portion of the GCC Manufactured Calfskin Market in the past couple of years. It is due to its assortment, high yield, and superior quality. Compared to genuine leather, synthetic leather made with polyurethane is waterproof, softer, and lighter. Additionally, it is unaffected by sunlight, increasing demand for Polyurethane-Based Synthetic Leather in the foreseeable future.

Based on the Use:

Footwear (Sports Shoes, Formal Shoes & Boots, and Sandals & Slippers) Furniture (Chairs, Sofa, Bean Bags, and other items) Automotive (Seats, Steering Wheel Covers, Door Trim, Knob and Gear Bot Covers), Clothing (Belts, Jackets, Tops, Pants, and other items), Accessories (Bag, Purses, and wallet), and Electronics (Cases & Covers) Here, the footwear industry The demand for shoes made of synthetic leather has increased as a result of rising incomes and economic expansion, which has increased the demand for stylish shoes. Additionally, due to its low cost, it is frequently utilized in the production of sports shoes. The primary reason for its widespread use is that synthetic leather-based shoes resemble genuine leather in appearance and offer additional benefits such as resistance to water and weather.

Country Scene

UAE

Saudi-Arabia

Qatar

Oman

Bahrain

Kuwait

Of all nations in GCC, the UAE is probably going to be the quickest developing Engineered Cowhide Market attributable to the appeal for premium calfskin items in the country. The UAE is becoming a hub for product exports thanks to the growing number of establishments in the synthetic leather manufacturing and processing sectors. In addition, it is anticipated that technological advancements in synthetic leather-based products and rising population levels will further propel the market in the upcoming years. In addition, other significant factors that are anticipated to accelerate the demand for synthetic leather in the UAE over the course of the aforementioned years include the expanding automotive and footwear industries as well as the growing preference of customers for low-priced luxury and aesthetic products.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

