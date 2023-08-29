Germany Connected Vehicle Market Research: Unveiling a Promising Landscape of Growth Opportunities

Report Ocean recently released a research report on the Germany Connected Vehicle Market, which covers the market’s historical growth, cost structure, revenue, trends, and potential prospects for the period 2023-2030. The report provides an extensive coverage of the market across various categories and includes a detailed analysis at the national level, along with an evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The Germany connected vehicle market is expected to show double-digit growth rates.

By 2020, 90 % of cars are expected to be connected to the Internet, according to a report by Telefónica. This will create a broadband mobile environment for most of the drivers which has existed separate to the current interconnected world of smartphones, computers, and content providers. According to any car buyer, when it comes to technology and cars, German manufacturers always come ahead of the best.

Mercedes and Audi are creating state-of-the-art research and development facilities in Silicon Valley. BMW’s new venture capital firm i Ventures is among the various initiatives that are helping Germany’s status quo as auto innovators gain major traction.

Through BMW’s Connected Drive system, BMW owners have access to a wide variety of different programs and applications, all available using the iDrive controller and easily accessed using in-dash display. The number of compatible applications is impressive. For entertainment, drivers can listen to music using Amazon Cloud Player, audiobooks using Audible, and custom radio stations using Pandora. When stopped at a traffic light, the driver can check Twitter or Facebook messages or if it is an especially long light, the rider can also perform a Google search and browse the Internet, which enhances the in-car experience.

Currently, advanced connected cars are still considered to be luxury items. But as the technology becomes cheaper, the innovations seen in high-end German autos will trickle down to less expensive vehicles.

Key growth factors

o Demand for a connected driving experiences is growing rapidly in this region. Major auto-makers and OEMs are working to make this a reality very soon.

o Regulatory initiatives relating to safety and security will have a decisive effect on the adoption of OEM telematics all across Europe.

Threats and key players

o OEMs in Europe are facing challenges in the form of increasing costs, extended supply chains, more complex vehicles, increasing customer demands and the need for an unprecedented degree of manufacturing flexibility.

o Some of the key players who are operating in the market are:- Airbiquity Inc, Aptiv PLC, Autoliv, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom, WirelessCar, and ZF Friedrichshafen.

What’s covered in the report?

1) Overview of the Germany connected vehicle market

2) Evolution of connected car solutions

3) Connected vehicle ecosystem

4) Connected vehicle- integration landscape model

5) Total number of embedded passenger car solutions in Germany by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023,CAGR, and SWOT analysis for embedded solutions

6) Total number of integrated passenger car solutions in Germany by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023, CAGR, and SWOT analysis for integrated solutions

7) Total number of tethered passenger car solutions in Germany by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023, CAGR, and SWOT analysis for tethered solutions

8) Value proposition for connected passenger car services

9) Value proposition for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)- connected passenger car services

10) Total number of fleet management solutions in Germany by value (USD Bn) and volume (Mn units) 2018-2023 and CAGR

11) Value proposition for connected truck services

12) Modular strategy – truck manufacturers and OEMs

13) Key opportunities in the Germany connected vehicle market

14) Key market trends in the Germany connected vehicle market

15) Analysis of company profiles of major public and private players operating in the market

Why buy?

1. Understand the demand for connected vehicle products and services to determine the viability of the business.

2. Determine the developed and new markets where connected vehicle technology is consumed.

3. Formulate a product market strategy  based on the position in the value chain and determine the optimal product/service placement.

4. Identify the gap areas and address them.

5. Develop strategies based on the industry and economic factors for each of the segments.

6. Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

The following are significant aspects of the industry that may be relevant:

Market Size and Growth: The size of the market and its projected growth rate are essential factors that can provide valuable insights into the industry’s potential.

Competition: The level of competition in the market is a significant factor that can impact the pricing and profitability of companies operating in the industry.

Technology: Technology plays a critical role in the industry as search algorithms and consumer behavior continue to evolve rapidly.

Consumer Behavior: Understanding consumer behavior, such as search habits and preferences, can help companies optimize their marketing strategies and drive sales.

Regulatory Environment: The industry is subject to various regulatory requirements, including data protection and privacy laws, which can impact the way companies operate in the market.

Economic Factors: Economic factors, such as GDP, inflation, and consumer spending, can affect the growth and profitability of the industry.

Emerging Trends: Staying updated with emerging trends, such as voice search and artificial intelligence, can help companies stay ahead of the curve in the industry.

Reasons to Buy This Report

(A) The research provides valuable insights for top administration, policymakers, professionals, product advancements, sales managers, and stakeholders in the market. It helps them make informed decisions and strategize effectively.

(B) The report offers comprehensive analysis of Germany Connected Vehicle market revenues on a global, regional, and country level, projecting trends until 2030. This data allows companies to assess their market share, identify growth opportunities, and explore new markets.

(C) The research includes segmentation of the Germany Connected Vehicle market based on types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation enables leaders to plan their products and allocate resources based on the expected growth rates of each segment.

(D) Analysis of the Germany Connected Vehicle market benefits investors by providing insights into market scope, position, key drivers, challenges, restraints, expansion opportunities, and potential threats. This information helps them make informed investment decisions.

(E) The report offers a detailed analysis of competitors, their key strategies, and market positioning. This knowledge allows businesses to better understand the competition and plan their own strategies accordingly.

(F) The study helps evaluate Germany Connected Vehicle business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies, providing valuable information for investment planning and decision-making.

