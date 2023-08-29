GF and GFRP Composites Market Forecast Report 2023-2028

How Big is the GF and GFRP Composites Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “GF and GFRP Composites Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global GF and GFRP composites market size reached US$ 37.14 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 46.68 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.80% during 2023-2028.

What is GF and GFRP Composites ? :

GF (Glass Fiber) and GFRP (Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer) composites are materials that combine glass fibers with a polymer matrix, offering a range of advantageous properties. GF composites are known for their high strength-to-weight ratio, excellent resistance to corrosion, and good thermal and electrical insulation properties. They find applications in aerospace, automotive, construction, and sports equipment manufacturing sectors. GFRP composites, on the other hand, are created by embedding glass fibers within a polymer matrix, resulting in enhanced strength, durability, and stiffness. They are widely used in marine, infrastructure, and renewable energy industries for applications including boat hulls, bridges, wind turbine blades, and pipes.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

3B – The Fibreglass Company

China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd

China Jushi Co. Ltd

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A

Johns Manville Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd.

Owens Corning

Taishan Fiberglass Inc (CTG)

(Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd.)

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the GF and GFRP Composites Industry ? :

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for lightweight and high-strength materials in various industries. In line with this, the rising focus on fuel efficiency and emission reduction in the automotive and aerospace sectors is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the growing need for corrosion-resistant materials in harsh environments is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the expansion of wind energy projects is catalyzing the demand for durable and lightweight turbine blades made of GFRP composites. Moreover, the significant growth in the construction industry and infrastructure development is leading to the escalating usage of GF and GFRP composites in bridges, buildings, and other structures.

Besides, the advancements in manufacturing technologies and the rapid adoption of stricter environmental regulations are propelling the market. The escalating demand for sports and recreational equipment, such as bicycles, tennis rackets, and golf clubs, made from GF composites is strengthening the market. Additionally, the expanding applications of GF and GFRP composites in the marine industry for boat hulls, decks, and other components are providing a boost to the market. Other factors driving the market include the rise in consumer electronics and electrical appliances, the growing awareness of the benefits of GF and GFRP composites, and the rapid technological advancements in fiber reinforcement and resin matrix formulations.

Key Market Segmentation:

Type Insights:

General-purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

Application Insights:

Building and Construction

Electronics

Transportation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

