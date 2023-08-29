Glamping Market Report, Segments, Industry Growth, Key Players, Forecast 2023-28

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Glamping Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on glamping market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global glamping market size reached US$ 2.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during 2023-2028.

What is Glamping?

Glamping, a hybrid term derived from ‘glamorous’ and ‘camping,’ is a contemporary concept that encompasses experiencing the raw appeal of camping without foregoing the luxury and comfort associated with boutique hotels or resorts. It provides an avenue to relish the tranquility and beauty of the great outdoors while still offering modern amenities such as comfortable bedding, en-suite bathrooms, Wi-Fi, and gourmet food offerings. This unique blend of rustic charm and luxurious accommodation represents the essence of the glamping experience. Glamping sites can vary in forms from yurts, treehouses, and safari tents to eco-pods, cabins, and luxury caravans, all designed to offer a rich, immersive experience in various terrains and climates, from forests and mountains to beaches and deserts. As such, glamping has evolved to become an attractive option for leisure travelers seeking unique, eco-friendly, and experiential travel alternatives.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the glamping industry?

Significant growth in the tourism industry majorly drives the global market. Along with this, the rising trend of experiential travel, where tourists seek more authentic, unique, and immersive experiences as opposed to traditional vacationing, is significantly supporting the market. In addition, the growing shift in consumer preferences is propelling the demand for non-traditional accommodations, including glamping. In confluence with this, the rise of eco-tourism and increased consumer consciousness about sustainable travel practices is also positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the emerging trend of remote working culture, catalyzed by the recent global pandemic, is also triggering a spike in ‘workations’ or working vacations, where glamping provides an ideal balance between leisure and work. Furthermore, innovation in glamping infrastructure, coupled with the emergence of luxury camping services, is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include inflating disposable income levels and rapid urbanization.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

BIGHEAD glamping tents

Collective Hotels & Retreats Inc.

Eco Retreats Ltd

Getaway House Inc.

GlamXperience

Glitzcamp Glamping Tent (Shelter Tent Manufacturing Co. Ltd)

Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd.

Paperbark Camp

Tanja Lagoon Camp

Teapot Lane Glamping

Tentrr Inc.

Under Canvas Inc

Glamping Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, age group and size.

Breakup by Type:

Cabins and Pods

Tents

Yurts

Treehouses

Others

Breakup by Age Group:

18-32 years

33-50 years

51-65 years

Above 65 years

Breakup by Size:

4-Person

2-Person

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

