Global Advanced IC Substrates Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis by Share, Application and Top Key Players 2023 to 2031

Global advanced IC substrates market will reach $16,953.8 million by 2031, growing by 7.1% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising adoption of advanced substrates in manufacturing of electronics, the increasing prevalence and functionality of consumer electronic products such as smart devices and smart wearables, and the increasing penetration of advanced technologies such as 5G and IoT connected devices. Highlighted with 82 tables and 82 figures, this 165-page report Global Advanced IC Substrates Market 2021-2031 by Packaging Type (FC BGA, FC CSP, Others), Material Type (Rigid, Flex, Ceramic), Manufacturing Method (SP, AP, MSAP), Bonding Technology (Wire Bonding, FC Bonding, TAB), Application (Mobile and Consumer Electronics, Automotive and Transportation, IT and Telecom, Others), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity. is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global advanced IC substrates market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

A release on June 8th, 2022, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022.In April 2022, exports in the country reached $300 billion , an increase of $ 13.4 billion. In April 2022, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID-19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2022 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the ICT industries. resulting in a large market for Global Advanced IC Substrates Market.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify advanced IC substrates market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Packaging Type, Material Type, Manufacturing Method, Bonding Technology, Application, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

ASE Group

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

Fujitsu Ltd.

IBIDEN Co., Ltd.

Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp.

Korea Circuit Co., Ltd.

KYOCERA Corporation

LG Innotek Co., Ltd.

Nan Ya PCB Co., Ltd. (Nan Ya Plastics Corporation)

Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech

Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.

STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd.

TTM Technologies Inc.

Unimicron Corporation

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.

Zhuhai ACCESS Semiconductor

Based on Packaging Type

FC BGA

FC CSP

Other Packaging Types

Based on Material Type

Rigid Integrated Circuit Substrate

Flex Integrated Circuit Substrate

Ceramic Integrated Circuit Substrate

By Manufacturing Method

Subtraction Process (SP)

Addition Process (AP)

Modified Semi-additive Process (MSAP)

By Bonding Technology

Wire Bonding

FC Bonding

Tape Automated Bonding (TAB)

By Application

Mobile and Consumer Electronics

Automotive and Transportation

IT and Telecom

Other Applications

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, India, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE?Saudi Arabia? South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Packaging Type, Material Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.

