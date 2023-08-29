Global Logistics Automation Industry Outlook, Top Companies Growth Report and Forecast 2023-2028

How Big is the Logistics Automation Market?

The global logistics automation market size reached US$ 64.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 137.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.93% during 2023-2028.

What is Logistics Automation?

Logistics automation refers to the use of technology and automated systems to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of operations, including transportation, warehousing, inventory management, and order fulfillment. It includes robotics, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), transportation management systems (TMS), warehouse management systems (WMS), barcoding, and radio-frequency identification (RFID). It reduces costs, increases speed and accuracy, and improves customer satisfaction. At present, logistics automation finds application in the manufacturing, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, aerospace, defense, energy, and chemical industries across the globe.

Request Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/logistics-automation-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the logistics automation industry?

The expansion of e-commerce sectors and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to optimize logistic operations, reduce costs, and improve efficiency represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market.

In addition, the increasing adoption of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and robotic picking and packaging systems in logistics for warehousing and distribution are fueling the market growth. Apart from this, logistics companies are prioritizing sustainability in their operations, reducing carbon emissions, and minimizing waste.

They are also focusing on integrating automation technologies in logistic operations that help optimize routes, reduce fuel consumption, and minimize waste, which is stimulating the growth of the market across the globe.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4974&flag=C

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:

Hardware Mobile Robots (AGV, AMR) Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) Automated Sorting Systems De-palletizing/Palletizing Systems Conveyor Systems Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC) Order Picking

Software Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) Warehouse Execution Systems (WES)

Services Value Added Services Maintenance



Breakup by Function:

Warehouse and Storage Management

Transportation Management

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

Retail and E-Commerce

3PL

Aerospace and Defense

Oil, Gas and Energy

Chemicals

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Buy This Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=4974&method=1

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

ABB Ltd., Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic (Kion Group AG), Honeywell International Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Kardex Group, Knapp AG, Mecalux S.A., Murata Machinery Ltd., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE and Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA AG).

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Reports:

Aerosol Refrigerants Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2023-2028

Automotive Lighting Industry Share, Growth Outlook, 2023-2028

Global Solvent Market Share, Industry Trends and Forecast 2023-2028

3D Motion Capture Market Growth, Share and Industry Research Report 2023-2028

Artificial Turf Industry Trends, Analysis Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Automotive Biometric Market Share, Trends and Growth 2023-2028

Copper Wire Market Share, Growth & Trends 2023-2028

Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size, Industry Share and Forecast 2023-2028

Mining Lubricants Market Size and Global Sales Analysis Report 2023-2028

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/