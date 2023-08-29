Global Logistics Automation Industry Outlook, Top Companies Growth Report and Forecast 2023-2028

How Big is the Logistics Automation Market?
The global logistics automation market size reached US$ 64.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 137.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.93% during 2023-2028.
What is Logistics Automation?
Logistics automation refers to the use of technology and automated systems to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of operations, including transportation, warehousing, inventory management, and order fulfillment. It includes robotics, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), transportation management systems (TMS), warehouse management systems (WMS), barcoding, and radio-frequency identification (RFID). It reduces costs, increases speed and accuracy, and improves customer satisfaction. At present, logistics automation finds application in the manufacturing, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, aerospace, defense, energy, and chemical industries across the globe.
What are the growth prospects and trends in the logistics automation industry?
The expansion of e-commerce sectors and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to optimize logistic operations, reduce costs, and improve efficiency represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market.
In addition, the increasing adoption of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and robotic picking and packaging systems in logistics for warehousing and distribution are fueling the market growth. Apart from this, logistics companies are prioritizing sustainability in their operations, reducing carbon emissions, and minimizing waste.
They are also focusing on integrating automation technologies in logistic operations that help optimize routes, reduce fuel consumption, and minimize waste, which is stimulating the growth of the market across the globe.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Component:
- Hardware
- Mobile Robots (AGV, AMR)
- Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)
- Automated Sorting Systems
- De-palletizing/Palletizing Systems
- Conveyor Systems
- Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC)
- Order Picking
- Software
- Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)
- Warehouse Execution Systems (WES)
- Services
- Value Added Services
- Maintenance
Breakup by Function:
- Warehouse and Storage Management
- Transportation Management
Breakup by Enterprise Size:
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
- Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
- Retail and E-Commerce
- 3PL
- Aerospace and Defense
- Oil, Gas and Energy
- Chemicals
- Others
Market Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
ABB Ltd., Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic (Kion Group AG), Honeywell International Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Kardex Group, Knapp AG, Mecalux S.A., Murata Machinery Ltd., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE and Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA AG).
If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.
