Global Spintronics Market Size growing by 37.1%, Key Competitors, Business opportunities, Trend Analysis 2031

Global spintronics market will reach $ 24,058.0 million by 2031, growing by 37.1% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the various advantages of spintronics over conventional electronics, the increasing deployment of electric vehicles (EV), a rising demand for magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM), the technological advancements along with the increase in government initiatives and investments. Highlighted with 83 tables and 81 figures, this 153-page report Global Spintronics Market 2021-2031 by Device Type (Metal-based, Semiconductor-based), Global Spintronics Market (EV and Industrial Motor, MRAM, Magnetic Sensing, Semiconductor Laser, Others), Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global spintronics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify spintronics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Device Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

Advanced MicroSensors Corporation

Atomistix A/S

Avalanche Technology Inc.

Crocus Technology

Everspin Technologies Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

NVE Corporation

Spin Memory Inc.

Synopsys (QuantumWise)

Based on Device Type

Metal-based Devices

o Giant Magneto Resistance-based Device (GMRs)

o Tunnel Magneto Resistance-based Device (TMRs)

o Spin-transfer Torque Device

o Spin-wave Logic Device

Semiconductor-based Devices

o Spin Diode

o Spin Filter

o Spin Field Effect Transistor (FETs)

Based on Application

Electric Vehicle and Industrial Motor

Data Storage/MRAM

Magnetic Sensing

Semiconductor Laser

Other Applications

By Industry Vertical

Automotive & Transportation

IT & Telecommunication

Electronics & Semiconductors

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE?Saudi Arabia? South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Device Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

