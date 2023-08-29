GMP Testing Service Market Outlook 2023: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast by 2028

IMARC Group’s report “GMP Testing Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including GMP testing service market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities. The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market. The global GMP testing service market size reached US$ 1.43 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.08 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.12% during 2023-2028.

GMP Testing Service Market Overview:

GMP testing service refers to a professional service provided by specialized laboratories or testing facilities to assess compliance with good manufacturing practices (GMP) in various industries, particularly in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors. It is a set of quality control guidelines and regulations that ensure the consistent production of safe, effective, and high-quality products. The testing encompasses a range of activities aimed at evaluating the quality, purity, potency, and safety of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and other related substances, such as testing raw materials, in-process samples, finished products, and stability studies to assess factors such as identity, strength, composition, microbiological contamination, and overall product integrity. GMP testing plays a crucial role in quality assurance, regulatory submissions, product release, and overall consumer safety in the highly regulated industries it serves.

GMP Testing Service Market Trends:

The GMP testing service market is driven by the stringent regulatory requirements imposed by government agencies. Moreover, the increasing complexity and diversity of products in the various industries are fueling the demand for specialized GMP testing services. Besides, the growing emphasis on quality control and risk management practices is augmenting the adoption of GMP testing services. Furthermore, GMP testing services provide comprehensive testing protocols and quality assurance procedures, enabling companies to detect and address potential issues before they impact product quality or patient safety. This is creating a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing outsourcing of testing services by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is supporting the market as it enables companies to focus on their core competencies while relying on the expertise of GMP testing service providers to ensure compliance and product quality.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Almac Group

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

ICON plc

Intertek Group plc

Merck KgaA

Nelson Laboratories LLC (Sotera Health Company)

North American Science Associates LLC

Pace Analytical Services LLC

PPD Inc. (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.)

Sartorius AG

Wuxi Apptec Co. Ltd.

Service Type Insights:

Packaging and Shelf-life Testing

Product Validation Testing

Bioanalytical Services

Others

End User Insights:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

