Green Cement Market – Unstoppable Growth, Insights, Size, Top Drivers Share, and Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Green Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global green cement market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global green cement market size reached US$ 31.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 63.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during 2023-2028.

Green cement represents a cleaner alternative to traditional cement that acts as a strong adhesive and binding raw material in construction activities. It can be categorized into several types, such as slag-based, fly-ash-based, limestone-based, silica fume-based, etc. These green cement variants are highly environment-friendly, have lower carbon footprints, provide improved functionality, and require fewer natural materials during production. Consequently, they find extensive applications in residential, commercial, and industrial construction across the globe.

Global Green Cement Market Trends:

The growing construction of commercial spaces, including shopping malls, hospitals, theatres, office spaces, etc., across the globe and the escalating concerns regarding environmental conservation are among the key factors driving the green cement market. Besides this, the implementation of various stringent regulations and policies by government bodies across both developing and developed nations aimed at ensuring energy-efficient building structures and zero-waste regions is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the increasing improvements in tax conditions and the rising number of subsidy grants for green material productions are also positively influencing the global market.

In addition to this, the inflating investments by leading manufacturers in research and development (R&D) activities to innovate cost-effective green cement mixtures that will offer ultra-high strength concrete and enhanced performance by experimenting with multiple raw materials are further stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating awareness about the numerous benefits of green homes, such as improved indoor environment, higher robustness and compressive strength, reduced maintenance costs, etc., is expected to stimulate the green cement market over the forecasted period.

Some of the Top Green Cement Manufacturing Companies Operating in the Market are Given Below:

CarbonCure Technologies Inc.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

CRH plc

LafargeHolcim Ltd

Fortera Corporation

HeidelbergCement AG

Siam Cement Public Company (SCG)

Kiran Global Chem Limited

CeraTech

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited

Votorantim Cimentos S.A.

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

ACC Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Residential

Non-Residential

Infrastructure

Breakup by Product Type:

Fly Ash-Based

Slag-Based

Limestone-Based

Silica Fume-Based

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

