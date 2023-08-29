Hair Growth Products Market Outlook 2023: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast by 2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Hair Growth Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the hair growth products market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global hair growth products market size reached US$ 8.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2023-2028.

Get Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/hair-growth-products-market/requestsample

Hair Growth Products Market Overview:

Hair growth products refer to various treatments, supplements, and topical solutions designed to promote hair growth, reduce hair loss, and enhance overall health. These products typically target common issues like male and female pattern baldness, thinning hair, and damaged follicles. Examples of hair growth products include minoxidil, which stimulates hair regrowth, and finasteride, which inhibits the hormone responsible for hair loss. Additionally, hair growth shampoos and conditioners often contain essential vitamins and nutrients to nourish the scalp and hair. The combined benefits of these products include thicker, fuller hair, improved hair density, increased confidence, and a revitalized appearance, making them popular among individuals seeking to address hair-related concerns.

Ask to an Analyst – https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=7290&flag=C

Hair Growth Products Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of hair loss, thinning, and hair-related issues among both men and women. In line with this, the aging population is a significant market driver as hair loss tends to be more prevalent with age, leading to a higher demand for hair growth solutions. Furthermore, modern lifestyles, stress, and environmental factors contribute to hair problems, fostering the need for effective hair growth products. As disposable income increases, consumers are more willing to invest in hair growth products to improve their appearance and self-confidence. Moreover, endorsements and recommendations from influencers and celebrities on social media platforms can significantly impact consumer choices, boosting the market. Besides, the escalating research and development efforts have led to more effective and innovative hair growth products, attracting a larger customer base. Additionally, the rising awareness about self-care and grooming has led consumers to explore hair growth products to address hair-related concerns. This, in turn, is providing a boost to the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Farouk Systems Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

L’Oréal S.A.

Mosaic Wellness

Nutrafol (Unilever plc)

Philip Kingsley Products Ltd.

Vita Balance Inc.

Yanagiya Honten Co. Ltd.

Product Type Insights:

Shampoos and Conditioners

Serums

Oils

Supplements and Vitamins

Others

Gender Insights:

Men

Women

Age Group Insights:

Under 35

35 to 50

Above 50

Distribution Channel Insights:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Reports:

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800