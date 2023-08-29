Halal Food Market – Unstoppable Growth, Outlook, Size, Top Drivers Share, and Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Halal Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global halal food market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global halal food market size reached US$ 2,221.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4,177.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during 2023-2028.

Halal food refers to the food item that is strictly prepared according to the rules of Islamic dietary law. It forbids the use of human- or animal-derived ingredients and genetically modified organisms (GMOs), including fluids discharged from bodies, pigs and their derivates, ham and blood, and carrion. It is more ethical, safer to eat, less prone to meat contamination, and increases metabolism since it is free of poisons, pork, alcohol, or intoxicants, and unhygienic content. Additionally, it is cleaned, stored, and packaged using halal-certified packaging materials and equipment. Some of the commonly available halal food include meat, poultry, seafood, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, cereals and grains, oil, fats and waxes, and confectionery.

Halal Food Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising Muslim population who follow the Islamic shariah norms as part of their religious belief. Moreover, the growing number of stringent regulatory frameworks that include required halal labeling and certification standards for food and drinks is catalyzing the market. Besides, the rising awareness among non-Muslim communities regarding several benefits offered by halal food products, such as safety, hygiene, better taste, high nutrition, and tender and stress hormone-free meat, are further supporting the demand.

In line with this, several major companies are introducing value-added food items, including hot dogs, soups, burgers, candies, sandwiches, cookies, creams, and pizzas, which are gaining prominence among the masses. Furthermore, the increasing availability of halal food and beverages across various e-commerce channels is creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top halal food manufacturing companies being

Some of these key players include:

QL Foods

Al Islami Foods

Dagang Halal

Saffron Road Food

Kawan Foods

Janan Meat

Prima Agri-Products

Cargill

BRF

Nestle

Tahira Food

Al-Falah Halal Foods

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy Products

Cereals & Grains

Oil, Fats & Waxes

Confectionery

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Traditional Retailers

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

