Hardwood Flooring Market – Expansion, Forecast, Size, Top Drivers Share, and Report 2023-2028

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hardwood Flooring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global hardwood flooring market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global hardwood flooring market size reached US$ 47.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 61.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2023-2028.

Hardwood flooring refers to a type of flooring material made from natural wood. It is characterized by the use of solid wood planks or engineered wood boards that are specifically designed for installation as a permanent floor covering. It is commonly available in various types of wood, including oak, maple, cherry, and walnut. Hardwood flooring is widely used in entryways, corridors, bedrooms, dining areas, hallways, and reception areas. It is installed using different methods, such as nail-down, glue-down, or floating installations. It exhibits durability, longevity, and aesthetic appeal that adds warmth, beauty, and a sense of natural elegance to a space. As a result, hardwood flooring is extensively used across commercial and residential spaces.

Report Coverage:

Report Features Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Unit Value (USD Million/Billion) CAGR Yes (%) Customization Scope 10% Free Customization Major Report Coverage Business Intelligence & Strategies, Customer Segmentation, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Forecast, Top Companies- Market Share, Growth Factors, Latest Trends, Marketing Strategies, and More Delivery Format PDF and Excel through Email (We can also provide the editable version of the report in PPT/Word format on special request)

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hardwood-flooring-market/requestsample

Hardwood Flooring Market Trends:

The significant growth in the construction and remodeling activities is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Hardwood flooring is widely used in renovating bathrooms, kitchens, living rooms, dining halls, home offices, basements, and stairs, due to its aesthetic look. In line with this, the increasing consumer inclination toward warmth, character, and elegance in homes or commercial spaces is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread product utilization in residential spaces due to the rising health consciousness among the masses, as hardwood flooring is easy to clean and maintain, promoting better indoor air quality. Apart from that, the introduction of engineered hardwood flooring that offers improved stability and moisture resistance, widening its application, is impelling the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of consumers, increasing preference for sustainable and eco-friendly options, and rapid product innovations, are supporting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top hardwood flooring companies being

Some of these key players include:

AHF, LLC

UNILIN

Beaulieu International Group

Classen

FRITZ EGGER GmBH & Co. OG

Formica

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=997&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Raw Material:

Red Oak

White Oak

Maple

Others

Breakup by End Use Sector:

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800