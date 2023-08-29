Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market 2022 Growth Research by Rising Demand, Prospourous Opportunities, Top Manufacturers and Developments Forecast to 2029

In a recently released analysis titled “Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2029,” Exactitude Consultancy, a reputable market research firm, provided data. The report offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, trends, and growth projections for the global Health Information Exchange (HIE) market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.

How big is the Health Information Exchange (HIE) market?

The global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market is expected to grow at 12.0% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 3.22 billion by 2029 from USD 1.16 billion in 2020.

Request for a free sample copy of this report-> https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5412/health-information-exchange-hie-market/#request-a-sample

**Note – Updated Version 2023 is available

Drivers

Keeping paper-based patient health records

The growing need to lower the costs of maintaining paper-based patient health records is another driver of the health information exchange business. Furthermore, getting data from electronic health records is much faster and easier than retrieving data from traditional hard copy records, according to NCBI. This is projected to fuel demand for HIE systems throughout the projection period of 2022 to 2029. The aforementioned factors benefit the HIE industry as a whole considerably.

Important news

Steward Health Care and MEDITECH (U.S.) collaborated on the implementation of MEDITECH’s EHR system at 18 locations across Arizona, Texas, Utah, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Steward’s “One Platform” initiative, which aims to unite all 35 hospitals under a single HER, led to this decision.

Change Healthcare has released its countrywide Clinical Data Retrieval Solution, a new cloud-based interoperability solution that allows payers to retrieve patient records from electronic health record (EHR) systems swiftly and easily.

What this report provides?

Market size (historical and forecast), market growth, technological trends, market share, market dynamics, competitive landscape and key players Development trends, competitive landscape analysis, supply side analysis, demand side analysis, year-over-year growth, competitive benchmarking, vendor identification, CMI quadrant, and other significant analysis, as well as development status. Recent market trends and its potential for future growth regional reports that can be customised upon request

Who are the major players in this industry?

Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Health Catalyst (US), Intersystem Corporation (US), MEDITECH (US), and others.

What exactly does market segmentation cover?

Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market by Setup Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Private HIE

Public HIE

Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market by Software, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Hybrid Models

Centralized Models

Decentralized/Federated Models Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Directed Exchange

Query-Based Exchange

Consumer-Mediated Exchange

Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Web Portal Development

Workflow Management

Secure Messaging

Internal Interfacing

Other Applications

Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market by Solution, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Portal-Centric Solutions

Messaging-Centric Solutions

Platform-Centric Solutions

Regional Analysis of the Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market

The market development, current market trends, and some research methodologies are all covered in the Health Information Exchange (HIE) Industry research report. It draws attention to crucial aspects like product portfolios, software architectures, and production strategies that have a direct impact on the market. Our research shows that even minor changes to a product’s qualities can have a big impact on the previously mentioned criteria.

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, Italy)

Southeast Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, and Asia-Pacific

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc. are all in South America.

Americas (US, Canada, and Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Content:

1 Study Reporting

1.1 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Product

1.2 Key Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Companies Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Instantaneous

2.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Revenue

2.1.2 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production

2.2 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Growth Rate (CAGR)

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio

2.3.2 Key Health Information Exchange (HIE) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Health Information Exchange (HIE) Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market

2.4 Key Trends for Health Information Exchange (HIE) Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production

4.2.2 United States Health Information Exchange (HIE) Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Health Information Exchange (HIE) Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production

4.3.2 Europe Health Information Exchange (HIE) Revenue

5 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Consumption by Countries

5.5.1 Central & South America) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Consumption by Country

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Production by Type

6.2 Revenue by Type

6.3 Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption Market Share by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production Forecast

9.1.2 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Revenue Forecast

9.2 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Distributors

11.3 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Key World Economic Indicators

13 Key Findings in the Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Continue….

Benefits of Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Reports

✣ Customer Satisfaction Our team of professionals helps you with all of your research needs and optimises your reports.

✣ Analyst Support: Ask a seasoned analyst to respond to your inquiries before or after purchasing the report.

✣ Assured Quality: Emphasises the reliability and calibre of reports.

✣ Unmatched Skills: Analysts offer in-depth analyses of reports.

Get the Detail Information@ https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5412/health-information-exchange-hie-market/#request-a-sample

About Us

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Connect Us:

PHONE NUMBER +1 (704) 266-3234

EMAIL ADDRESS: sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com