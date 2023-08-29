Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market 2022 Growth Research by Rising Demand, Prospourous Opportunities, Top Manufacturers and Developments Forecast to 2029

In a recently released analysis titled “Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2029,” Exactitude Consultancy, a reputable market research firm, provided data. The report offers a thorough overview of the market, including data on market size, trends, and growth projections for the global Health Information Exchange (HIE) market. The study highlights the most recent developments in the industry and provides competitor and geographical analysis.
How big is the Health Information Exchange (HIE) market?
The global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market is expected to grow at 12.0% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 3.22 billion by 2029 from USD 1.16 billion in 2020.
Request for a free sample copy of this report-> https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5412/health-information-exchange-hie-market/#request-a-sample
**Note – Updated Version 2023 is available
Drivers
Keeping paper-based patient health records
The growing need to lower the costs of maintaining paper-based patient health records is another driver of the health information exchange business. Furthermore, getting data from electronic health records is much faster and easier than retrieving data from traditional hard copy records, according to NCBI. This is projected to fuel demand for HIE systems throughout the projection period of 2022 to 2029. The aforementioned factors benefit the HIE industry as a whole considerably.
Important news
Steward Health Care and MEDITECH (U.S.) collaborated on the implementation of MEDITECH’s EHR system at 18 locations across Arizona, Texas, Utah, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Steward’s “One Platform” initiative, which aims to unite all 35 hospitals under a single HER, led to this decision.
Change Healthcare has released its countrywide Clinical Data Retrieval Solution, a new cloud-based interoperability solution that allows payers to retrieve patient records from electronic health record (EHR) systems swiftly and easily.
What this report provides?
- Market size (historical and forecast), market growth, technological trends, market share, market dynamics, competitive landscape and key players
- Development trends, competitive landscape analysis, supply side analysis, demand side analysis, year-over-year growth, competitive benchmarking, vendor identification, CMI quadrant, and other significant analysis, as well as development status.
- Recent market trends and its potential for future growth
- regional reports that can be customised upon request
Who are the major players in this industry?
Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Health Catalyst (US), Intersystem Corporation (US), MEDITECH (US), and others.
What exactly does market segmentation cover?
Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market by Setup Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million)
Private HIE
Public HIE
Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market by Software, 2020-2029, (USD Million)
Hybrid Models
Centralized Models
Decentralized/Federated Models Gastrointestinal Surgeries
Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million)
Directed Exchange
Query-Based Exchange
Consumer-Mediated Exchange
Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million)
Web Portal Development
Workflow Management
Secure Messaging
Internal Interfacing
Other Applications
Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market by Solution, 2020-2029, (USD Million)
Portal-Centric Solutions
Messaging-Centric Solutions
Platform-Centric Solutions
Regional Analysis of the Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market
The market development, current market trends, and some research methodologies are all covered in the Health Information Exchange (HIE) Industry research report. It draws attention to crucial aspects like product portfolios, software architectures, and production strategies that have a direct impact on the market. Our research shows that even minor changes to a product’s qualities can have a big impact on the previously mentioned criteria.
Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, Italy)
Southeast Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, and Asia-Pacific
Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc. are all in South America.
Americas (US, Canada, and Mexico)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Table of Content:
1 Study Reporting
1.1 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Product
1.2 Key Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Companies Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.5 Market by Application
2 Executive Instantaneous
2.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Size
2.1.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Revenue
2.1.2 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production
2.2 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Growth Rate (CAGR)
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio
2.3.2 Key Health Information Exchange (HIE) Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Health Information Exchange (HIE) Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market
2.4 Key Trends for Health Information Exchange (HIE) Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production by Manufacturers
3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production by Regions
4.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production
4.2.2 United States Health Information Exchange (HIE) Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Health Information Exchange (HIE) Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production
4.3.2 Europe Health Information Exchange (HIE) Revenue
5 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Consumption by Countries
5.5.1 Central & South America) Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Consumption by Country
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Production by Type
6.2 Revenue by Type
6.3 Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption Market Share by Application
8 Manufacturers Profiles
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production Forecast
9.1.2 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Revenue Forecast
9.2 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Revenue Forecast by Type
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Health Information Exchange (HIE) Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.7.2 GCC Countries
10.7.3 Egypt
10.7.4 South Africa
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Sales Channels
11.2.2 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Distributors
11.3 Health Information Exchange (HIE) Customers
12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
12.4 Key World Economic Indicators
13 Key Findings in the Global Health Information Exchange (HIE) Study
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
Continue….
Benefits of Health Information Exchange (HIE) Market Reports
✣ Customer Satisfaction Our team of professionals helps you with all of your research needs and optimises your reports.
✣ Analyst Support: Ask a seasoned analyst to respond to your inquiries before or after purchasing the report.
✣ Assured Quality: Emphasises the reliability and calibre of reports.
✣ Unmatched Skills: Analysts offer in-depth analyses of reports.
Get the Detail Information@ https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5412/health-information-exchange-hie-market/#request-a-sample
About Us
Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.
Connect Us:
PHONE NUMBER +1 (704) 266-3234
EMAIL ADDRESS: sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com