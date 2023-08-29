hERG Screening Market is Booming Globally by 2029 | Merck KGaA, Cyprotex Limited, BSYS GmbH

The HERG (Human Ether-à-go-go-Related Gene) screening market is experiencing growth as pharmaceutical companies and researchers recognize the importance of assessing potential drug candidates for their effects on cardiac safety and the risk of causing arrhythmias, particularly torsade de pointes. HERG screening involves evaluating compounds for their impact on the hERG potassium channel, which plays a crucial role in cardiac repolarization. The market’s expansion is driven by the need for accurate and predictive methods to identify drug-induced cardiac toxicity during drug development and reduce the risk of adverse events in patients. HERG screening offers benefits such as early detection of compounds with potential cardiac risks, informed decision-making in drug development, and regulatory compliance. As drug safety remains a critical consideration in the pharmaceutical industry, the HERG screening market is positioned to provide essential screening assays and services that contribute to the development of safe and effective medications.

Some of the major companies influencing this hERG Screening market include:

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

Merck KGaA

Cyprotex Limited

BSYS GmbH

Creative bioarray

Metrion biosciences

Aurora Biomed

The regional scope of the hERG Screening market is mostly mentioned in the region-focused report.

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Market Segmentation Analysis

The hERG Screening market is segmented on the basis of type, product, end user, etc. Segmentation helps provide an accurate description of the market.

Market Segmentation: By Type

Gene KCNH2, Mutant KCNH2

Market Segmentation: By Application

Antiarrhythmic, Antipsychotic, Antibiotics, Others

Conclusion

