In-app Advertising Market : Industry Trends | Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “In-app Advertising Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global in-app advertising market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the in-app advertising market?

The global in-app advertising market size reached US$ 135.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 407.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2% during 2023-2028.

What is in-app advertising?

In-app advertising refers to the practice of displaying advertisements within mobile applications or software programs. It provides a means for advertisers to engage with users directly within the app environment, allowing for a more immersive and interactive advertising experience. It also offers various formats, including banner ads, interstitial ads, native ads, and video ads. One of the primary advantages of in-app advertising is its ability to target specific demographics and user behaviors. App developers and advertisers can leverage data such as user preferences, location, and app usage patterns to deliver personalized and relevant advertisements.

This targeted approach increases the likelihood of capturing users’ attention and generating higher conversion rates. Moreover, in-app advertising provides a significant revenue stream for app developers. By integrating advertisements into their applications, developers can generate income through ad impressions, clicks, or conversions. This revenue can help offset the costs of app development and maintenance or even serve as a primary source of income for free or freemium apps.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the in-app advertising industry?

One of the key factors driving the growth of the in-app advertising market is the rising number of smartphone and tablet users worldwide. Moreover, the increasing reliance on mobile apps has escalated the demand for app advertising. As more users spend time on mobile apps for various activities, including social media, entertainment, e-commerce, and productivity, advertisers seek to reach these audiences through targeted app advertising campaigns. Additionally, advertisers are exploring creative ways to capture users’ attention and deliver engaging experiences. Moreover, interactive video ads, playable ads, augmented reality (AR) ads, and immersive ad experiences are becoming more prevalent, providing a higher level of interactivity and user involvement. Besides this, the rise of programmatic advertising is also propelling market growth. Apart from this, it allows for better campaign performance, cost-effectiveness, and improved return on investment (ROI) for advertisers.

Furthermore, app advertising provides a key revenue stream for app developers. By integrating ads into their apps, developers can generate income and monetize their user base. App developers can choose from various ad formats, including display ads, in-app video ads, native ads, and rewarded ads, allowing them to optimize their monetization strategies, which is also contributing to market growth. In line with this, the rise of in-app purchases and freemium models is augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the market is growing at different rates in numerous regions with North America being one of the largest markets. This can be attributed to the high smartphone penetration, a large number of app users, and a thriving mobile app industry.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Advertising Type:

Banner Ads

Interstitial Ads

Rich Media Ads

Video Ads

Others

Breakup by Platform:

Android

iOS

Others

Breakup by Application:

Messaging

Entertainment

Gaming

Online Shopping

Payment and Ticketing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Amobee Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Limited),

Apple Inc.

BYYD Inc.

Chartboost Inc

Facebook Inc

Flurry Inc. (Verizon Media)

Google AdMob (Google Inc.)

InMobi (InMobi Pte Ltd.)

MoPub Inc. (Twitter)

One by AOL (AOL)

Tapjoy Inc.

Tune Inc.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

