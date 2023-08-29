India Analytics and Business Intelligence Market Expansion on the Horizon: Opportunities Abound

Report Ocean recently released a research report on the India Analytics and Business Intelligence Market, which covers the market’s historical growth, cost structure, revenue, trends, and potential prospects for the period 2023-2030. The report provides an extensive coverage of the market across various categories and includes a detailed analysis at the national level, along with an evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

Analytics and Business Intelligence (BI) software provide analysis which help to examine structured and unstructured data. The use of business intelligence and analytics software is high in large corporations, while small and medium-sized businesses have recently started to adopt the same for their operations. Due to the growth of digital capabilities and digital marketing across a variety of industries, including media, FMCG, and telecommunications, marketing analytics is being increasingly used for targeted advertising.

Market insights:

The global business intelligence market was valued at INR 1,778.26 Bn in 2021. It is expected to reach INR 2,923.94 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~8.70% during the 2022  2027 period. The analytics market in India is expected to reach INR 11,200.42 Bn by 2027, up from INR 3,356.88 Bn in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of ~21.60% during the 2022  2027 period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted businesses and economies, along with how organizations manage their operations. Organizations are struggling to meet customers expectations in terms of process optimization and heightened security concerns. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a shift in working patterns, with an increase in demand from businesses to provide remote workers with the resources they need to operate effectively. The pandemic has led to an exponential increase in the use of smartphones and tablets, resulting in significant growth opportunities for the analytics market.

Market Influencers:

Market drivers:

The demand for cloud-based collaboration tools, content management solutions, and online streaming platforms has increased. Most organizations use analytics to improve decision-making and automate processes for increased productivity and cost-effectiveness. To meet the demands of clients, new entrants use machine learning for designing games, translating languages, predicting future market trends, composing music, and diagnosing diseases.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

Rise in concerns regarding data privacy and security is a challenge for any IT deployment that uses enterprise data as part of its value chain. Most people in developing countries have either not heard about cloud computing, or are unaware of the extent to which it can affect business operations. System defects in data flow occur when system requirements are omitted or not fully met due to human error intervention in the development, testing, or verification processes.

The following are significant aspects of the industry that may be relevant:

Market Size and Growth: The size of the market and its projected growth rate are essential factors that can provide valuable insights into the industry’s potential.

Competition: The level of competition in the market is a significant factor that can impact the pricing and profitability of companies operating in the industry.

Technology: Technology plays a critical role in the industry as search algorithms and consumer behavior continue to evolve rapidly.

Consumer Behavior: Understanding consumer behavior, such as search habits and preferences, can help companies optimize their marketing strategies and drive sales.

Regulatory Environment: The industry is subject to various regulatory requirements, including data protection and privacy laws, which can impact the way companies operate in the market.

Economic Factors: Economic factors, such as GDP, inflation, and consumer spending, can affect the growth and profitability of the industry.

Emerging Trends: Staying updated with emerging trends, such as voice search and artificial intelligence, can help companies stay ahead of the curve in the industry.

