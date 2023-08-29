India Big Data Market Transformation Set to Drive Innovation and Growth

Report Ocean recently released a research report on the India Big Data Market, which covers the market’s historical growth, cost structure, revenue, trends, and potential prospects for the period 2023-2030. The report provides an extensive coverage of the market across various categories and includes a detailed analysis at the national level, along with an evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The global big data market was valued at INR 17,111.93 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach INR 34,943.77 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~12.81% during the 2022-2027 period.

The big data market in India was valued at INR 132.63 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach INR 558.24 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~26.80% during the 2022-2027 period.

Big data analytics is the process of analyzing large amounts of raw data to uncover information and patterns that will assist businesses in making informed decisions. It is a type of analytics that employs processes such as predictive modeling, to examine large amounts of unstructured data and provide businesses with solutions that keep them ahead of the competition. Organizations rely heavily on big data to boost profits, improve analytics skills, and support risk management capabilities.

Market insights:

At present, India is one of the top 10 countries in the market, with over 600 data analytics firms. This number is expected to increase in the future. Big data has become prevalent in several industries, including telecommunications, financial services, e-commerce, and healthcare, because of the increased demand for cloud-based solutions and predictive analytics capabilities.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a lot of pressure on warehouses and the e-commerce market. Business operations faced major challenges because of disruptions in supply chain management and the unavailability of workers. Companies have started using artificial intelligence and have enabled digital payments as a solution to deal with the pandemic.

Market Influencers:

Market drivers:

The demand for cloud-based collaboration tools, content management solutions, and online streaming platforms has increased. Organizations in India have started already adopted cloud computing. At present, they rely completely on public cloud IaaS to accelerate the development and deployment of business applications. Adoption of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) in India has rapidly expanded, with organizations investing heavily to improve their analytics capabilities. There is a surge in demand for a workforce skilled in analytics that could assist businesses to expand their operations.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

Analysts derive incorrect results when the data contains flaws, errors, or is incomplete. When system requirements are omitted or are not fully met due to human error during the development, testing, or verification processes, data flow is incorrect. It is imperative in these circumstances to undertake complete overhauling of the systems and replace them with new ones

The following are significant aspects of the industry that may be relevant:

Market Size and Growth: The size of the market and its projected growth rate are essential factors that can provide valuable insights into the industry’s potential.

Competition: The level of competition in the market is a significant factor that can impact the pricing and profitability of companies operating in the industry.

Technology: Technology plays a critical role in the industry as search algorithms and consumer behavior continue to evolve rapidly.

Consumer Behavior: Understanding consumer behavior, such as search habits and preferences, can help companies optimize their marketing strategies and drive sales.

Regulatory Environment: The industry is subject to various regulatory requirements, including data protection and privacy laws, which can impact the way companies operate in the market.

Economic Factors: Economic factors, such as GDP, inflation, and consumer spending, can affect the growth and profitability of the industry.

Emerging Trends: Staying updated with emerging trends, such as voice search and artificial intelligence, can help companies stay ahead of the curve in the industry.

