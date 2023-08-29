India Craft Beer Market Share, Size, Price Trends, Industry Analysis 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “India Craft Beer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The craft beer market size in India is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 27.12% during 2023-2028.

What is Craft Beer?

Craft beer refers to specialized beer that is produced by small, independent breweries on a relatively small scale compared to large commercial breweries. It is handcrafted, often with close attention to detail, ensuring each batch is of the highest quality. It is manufactured with locally sourced ingredients, such as malted barley, hops, yeast, and various fruits, herbs, and spices. It is produced in craft breweries that employ innovative approaches and experiment with new ingredients, brewing techniques, and styles. It is favored by individuals who appreciate diverse flavors, unique brewing techniques, and the individual character of each beer. Furthermore, as it possesses a unique flavor, the demand for craft beer is increasing in India.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the India Craft Beer industry?

At present, the rising demand for craft beer due to the shifting consumer preferences towards premium and artisanal alcoholic beverages represents one of the crucial factors impelling the growth of the market in India. Besides this, the increasing consumption of alcohol among the masses to cope with work-related stress and anxiety is supporting the growth of the market in the country. In addition, the growing adoption of efficient manufacturing methods to scale up the production of craft beer is offering a favorable market outlook in India. Apart from this, the increasing emergence of craft beer festivals, beer-centric events, and brewpubs enabling brewers to showcase their products and foster a vibrant craft beer culture is contributing to the growth of the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:

Ales

Lagers

Others

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the product type. This includes ales, lagers, and others.

Age Group Insights:

21-35 Years Old

40-54 Years Old

55 Years and Above

A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the age group has also been provided in the report. This includes 21-35 years old, 40-54 years old, and 55 years and above.

Distribution Channel Insights:

On-Trade

Off-Trade

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the distribution channel. This includes on-trade and off-trade.

Regional Insights:

South India

North India

West & Central India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, key player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided.

