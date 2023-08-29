India Electric Vehicle Battery Market 2023 | Industry Trends, Size and Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “ India Electric Vehicle Battery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the ev battery market size in india , share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advances in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the India electric vehicle battery market?

Report Attributes Details Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 27% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is India electric vehicle battery?

An electric vehicle (EV) battery represents an energy storage device that offers electricity to power vehicle accessories and battery-based electric engines for propulsion. It aids in eliminating fuel dependency, minimizing carbon emissions, reducing maintenance costs, generating high energy per unit mass, etc. Some of the widely available EV batteries include nickel-metal hydride, lithium-ion, and lead-acid batteries. As compared to fuel-based engines, they offer a noise-free travel experience, a high power-to-weight ratio, cost-effectiveness, etc. Consequently, they are extensively utilized in plug-in hybrid, battery electric vehicles (BEV), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), including e-rickshaws, e-cars, bikes, buses, loaders, etc., across India.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-electric-vehicle-battery-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the India electric vehicle battery?

The shifting consumer preferences from fuel-based vehicles towards EVs are primarily driving the India electric vehicle battery market. Additionally, the inflating income levels of individuals, the growing need for the electrification of public transport, and the increasing number of car rental services, especially in metropolitan cities, are further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the launch of favorable policies by government bodies to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles to curb air pollution levels, reduce their carbon footprint, and promote ecological sustainability is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising popularity of autonomous EVs, declining costs of high-capacity Li-ion batteries, and continuous technological advancements are propelling the market growth across the country. Apart from this, the introduction of numerous customization options for EV batteries installed in loaders, excavators, trucks, buses, vans, etc., is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, extensive investments in R&D activities are projected to fuel the India electric vehicle battery market in the coming years.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Battery Type:

Lithium-Ion Battery

Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery

Lead-Acid Battery

Others

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

Battery Electric Vehicles

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

passenger car

Commercial Vehicles

Two-wheeler

Breakup by Region:



North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Amar Raja Batteries Limited

Exicom Tele-Systems Limited

Exide Industries Ltd

Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd

Okaya Power Pvt. Ltd.

Panasonic India Private Limited (Panasonic Corporation)

Samsung SDI Company Limited (Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.)

Tata AutoComp GY Batteries Private Limited

Tata Motors Limited

Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd

Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3962&flag=C

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Browse Other Reports:

Algae Products Market Report

Radar System Market Report

Public Transportation Market Report

Employee Engagement Software Market Report

Childcare Management Software Market Report

Algae Products Market Report

Radar System Market Report

Public Transportation Market Report