India Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market 2023 | Industry Size, Share and Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled, “ India Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the India electric vehicle charging station market share, size, trends and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advances in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the India electric vehicle charging station market?

The India electric vehicle charging station market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during 2023-2028.

What is India electric vehicle charging station?

Electric vehicle charging stations supply electric energy for the charging of plug-in electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). It comprises a power grid, energy controller, EV charger, facility meter, software platform, and network operating center. It also includes advanced features, such as smart metering, cellular capability, and network connectivity. As it assists in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and maintenance costs and improving public health, the demand for electric vehicle charging stations is rising in India.

Request For Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-electric-vehicle-charging-station-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the India electric vehicle charging station industry?

At present, the increasing demand for EVs due to their convenience and high efficiency as compared to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles represents one of the key primary factors propelling the market growth in India. Besides this, technological advancements in the EV charging to reduce the time of charging are offering a positive market outlook in the country. Apart from this, the Government of India is undertaking several initiatives for promoting the usage of EVs as they are an environment-friendly source of transportation. They are also providing various incentives, subsidies, and reimbursements to the owner of EVs, which is contributing to the market growth in the country. The integration of EV charging stations with advanced technologies, including remote sensors, wireless connectivity, and telematics devices,

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Charging Station Type:

AC Charging

DC Charging

Inductive Charging

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Breakup by Installation Type:

portable charger

Fixed Charger

Breakup by Charging Level:

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Breakup by Connector Type:

Combines Charging Station (CCS)

CHAdeMO

Normal Charging

Tesla Superchargers

Type-2 (IEC 621196)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Purchase Completion Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=6272&method=13

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Browse Other Reports:

Cloud Telephony Services | Market Report

Smart Grid Sensors | Market Report

Motorized Quadricycle Market Report

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Report

Flame Retardants Market Report

Cloud Telephony Services | Market Report

Smart Grid Sensors | Market Report

Motorized Quadricycle Market Report