India Eyewear Market Growth Projected to Surge in the Coming Years

Report Ocean recently released a research report on the India Eyewear Market, which covers the market’s historical growth, cost structure, revenue, trends, and potential prospects for the period 2023-2030. The report provides an extensive coverage of the market across various categories and includes a detailed analysis at the national level, along with an evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The eyewear market in India was valued at INR 492.37 Billion in 2018, and is expected to reach INR 966.73 Billion by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~11.90%, during the 2019-2024 period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND332

Over the last decade, there has been a remarkable increase in the use of eyeglasses and contact lenses in India, owing to the rise in eye diseases and vision disorders like myopia, hypermetropia, and presbyopia. Moreover, over time, from functioning as a vision corrective product, eyewear has turned into a fashion accessory. This has further popularized the use of sunglasses and eyeglasses in India.

Market insights

The demand for prescription eyeglasses and contact lenses has picked up in the Indian market, owing to vision disorders, unhealthy lifestyle and age-related impairments among people. Rise in fashion and brand consciousness among the young population of the country and increase in the sale of branded eyewear are some of the important factors fueling the growth of prescription eyewear, as well as sunglasses in the domestic eyewear market. On the other hand, initiatives undertaken by the Indian government like setting up of free eye check-up and vision treatment programs have also contributed towards the growth of the eyewear market in India. However, presence of counterfeit products in the market and the increasing popularity of vision corrective surgeries act as major pitfalls for the market.

Market segmentation analysis

Based on product type, the India eyewear market is segmented into spectacles, sunglasses and contact lenses. Value-wise, in 2018, the spectacles segment captured the highest market share (~70.15%). The segment is expected to continue accounting for the highest market share throughout the forecast period due to unhealthy lifestyles and increasing exposure to display screens. In terms of market revenue, the sunglass and contact lens segments are expected to account for ~18.47% and ~10.60% market shares, respectively, in 2024.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND332

Competition analysis

In India, the eyewear market is composed of both organized and unorganized players. The unorganized sector dominates the market with almost 70% market share. Titan Company Limited, GKB Opticals Limited, Lenskart Solutions Private Limited, Bausch & Lomb India Private Limited, and Johnson & Johnson Private Limited are some of the major players operating in the organized eyewear market. These players have accelerated the sale of eyewear products by generating awareness regarding vision disorders and setting up free eye check-up camps in tier-II and tier-III cities. Price differentiation between branded and unbranded eyewear products poses challenge for organized players to capture a substantial market share in the overall eyewear market.

Companies covered

GKB Opticals Limited

Hidesign India Private Limited

Lenskart Solutions Private Limited

Ronak Optik Private Limited

Titan Company Limited

Bausch & Lomb India Private Limited

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Rayban Sun Optics India Private Limited

Safilo India Private Limited

Sterling Meta Plast India Private Limited

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND332

The following are significant aspects of the industry that may be relevant:

Market Size and Growth: The size of the market and its projected growth rate are essential factors that can provide valuable insights into the industry’s potential.

Competition: The level of competition in the market is a significant factor that can impact the pricing and profitability of companies operating in the industry.

Technology: Technology plays a critical role in the industry as search algorithms and consumer behavior continue to evolve rapidly.

Consumer Behavior: Understanding consumer behavior, such as search habits and preferences, can help companies optimize their marketing strategies and drive sales.

Regulatory Environment: The industry is subject to various regulatory requirements, including data protection and privacy laws, which can impact the way companies operate in the market.

Economic Factors: Economic factors, such as GDP, inflation, and consumer spending, can affect the growth and profitability of the industry.

Emerging Trends: Staying updated with emerging trends, such as voice search and artificial intelligence, can help companies stay ahead of the curve in the industry.

Reasons to Buy This Report

(A) The research provides valuable insights for top administration, policymakers, professionals, product advancements, sales managers, and stakeholders in the market. It helps them make informed decisions and strategize effectively.

(B) The report offers comprehensive analysis of India Eyewear market revenues on a global, regional, and country level, projecting trends until 2030. This data allows companies to assess their market share, identify growth opportunities, and explore new markets.

(C) The research includes segmentation of the India Eyewear market based on types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation enables leaders to plan their products and allocate resources based on the expected growth rates of each segment.

(D) Analysis of the India Eyewear market benefits investors by providing insights into market scope, position, key drivers, challenges, restraints, expansion opportunities, and potential threats. This information helps them make informed investment decisions.

(E) The report offers a detailed analysis of competitors, their key strategies, and market positioning. This knowledge allows businesses to better understand the competition and plan their own strategies accordingly.

(F) The study helps evaluate India Eyewear business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies, providing valuable information for investment planning and decision-making.

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND332

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/