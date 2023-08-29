India Fantasy Sports Market Size, Growth Statistics, Revenue, Forecast 2023-2028

How big is the India Fantasy Sports Market?

The fantasy sports in India is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 44.6% during 2023-2028.

What are Fantasy sports?

Fantasy sports are interactive online games that allow participants to create virtual teams of real professional athletes. They comprise football, basketball, baseball, soccer, hockey, cricket, carrom, marathon, and tennis. They also consist of various teams which compete against each other based on the real performance of the athletes in real-life sports events. They encompass various platforms which employ diverse scoring systems, attributing points to actions, such as touchdowns and goals. They enable participants to select players from various sports leagues, creating their dream teams and strategically managing them throughout the season. They enhance media engagement, as participants closely follow games to track the progress of their teams. They also offer various competition formats, including season-long leagues, daily or weekly contests, and head-to-head matchups. Fantasy sports provide fans an active role beyond mere spectatorship, fostering a deeper connection with the games and athletes they love. They also allow participants to improve analytical skills by assessing player statistics, predicting performance trends, and making strategic decisions. They bring together individuals with shared interests, fostering camaraderie and healthy competition. Furthermore, as they provide an engaging way to introduce newcomers to sports and their intricacies, the demand for fantasy sports is rising in India.

India Fantasy Sports Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising popularity of sports as a form of entertainment due to the increasing number of individuals recognizing the appeal of sports as a recreational activity represents one of the crucial factors impelling the growth of the market in India. Besides this, the rising development of user-friendly gaming platforms, enabling participants to create, manage, and strategize their fantasy teams with ease, is supporting the growth of the market in India. In addition, the growing number of gaming apps offering unmatched convenience, allowing users to participate in fantasy leagues and monitor their teams in real-time, irrespective of their location, is offering a favorable market outlook. Apart from this, increasing collaborations between fantasy sports platforms and major sports networks for boosting the visibility and promotion of fantasy leagues are contributing to the growth of the market in India. Additionally, the rising legalization of sports betting in various countries enabling individuals to engage in sports betting in a competitive yet responsible manner, is strengthening the growth of the market in India. Moreover, the increasing popularity of e-sports among millennials as a form of entertainment is propelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising monetization of online games by integrating advertisements and subscription models is bolstering the growth of the market in India.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

Dream Sports Group

Mobile Premier League (MPL) (Galactus Funware Technology Private Limited)

11 Wickets.com (Ability Games Pvt. Ltd)

BalleBaazi, MyTeam11

MyFab11

Paytm First Games Pvt. Ltd.

Fantasy Power 11 and Head Digital Works Pvt Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of sports type, platform and demographics.

Breakup by Sports Type:

Cricket

Football

Others

Breakup by Platform:

Website

Mobile Application

Breakup by Demographics:

Under 25 Years

25-40 Years

Above 40 Years

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

