India Frozen Foods Market 2023-2028: Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Outlook Report

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Frozen Foods Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028″, the Indian frozen foods market size reached INR 144.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 353.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16% during 2023-2028.

India Frozen Foods Market Overview:

Frozen food refers to products that are preserved by freezing and are intended to be consumed after cooking or thawing. These products range from vegetables, fruits, ready-to-eat meals, meat, poultry, seafood, and desserts. They are processed and stored at low temperatures to maintain their nutritive value, texture, flavor, and appearance. The characteristics of frozen food include preservation through the freezing process, which retains essential nutrients and freshness, a wide variety of available products, and adherence to safety and hygiene standards. The freezing process involves reducing the temperature of the products to below their freezing point, which inhibits the growth of microorganisms and enzymatic reactions that cause spoilage, thus maintaining their quality.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-frozen-foods-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with some of the key players being:

McCain India Pvt Limited

Venky’s (India) Limited

Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable

Godrej Tyson Foods Limited

Al Kabeer Group

Innovative Foods Limited (Sumeru)

Ask an Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1055&flag=C

Industry Trends:

The Indian frozen foods market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness about the convenience and variety that these products offer. In line with this, the widespread availability of a diverse range of products catering to different culinary tastes is also providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, the growing urbanization and hectic lifestyles requiring quick meal solutions are acting as significant growth-inducing factors for the market. In addition to this, the enhancement in cold chain logistics, offering better product availability and freshness, is resulting in higher investment in the sector. Also, the expanding retail landscape both online and offline, along with attractive packaging and branding, is impacting the market positively. The market is further driven by the implementation of stringent quality standards and food regulations ensuring consumer safety.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Frozen Vegetable Snacks

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

Frozen Meat Products

Breakup by Region:

West and Central India

North India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800