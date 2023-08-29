India Hotels Market Share Insights, Global Demand, Trends analysis and Forecast | 2027

India Hotels Market revenue was US$ 24.7 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 45.44 Bn. by 2027 at a CAGR 9.1% through out the forecast period.

India Hotels Market Overview:

The India Hotels Market Report from Maximize Market Research provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape via the use of a comprehensive viewpoint. This research on the India Hotels Market looks at the scenario from 2021 to 2027, utilizing 2016 as the base year and 2016 to 2020 as the historical period. This research assists users in making key business decisions by utilizing a wealth of information presented in the study.

India Hotels Market Scope:

This research on the India Hotels industry is based on a thorough examination of the market, supported by secondary and primary sources. Market volume is determined by a country-by-country model mapping of India Hotels utilizing internal and external private information, as well as relevant patent and regulatory sources. The competitive environment of the India Hotels market is backed by an examination of the many elements that impact the market on a micro and granular level. Researchers in the India Hotels sector generate predictions and projections and compute market forecasts by thoroughly reviewing historical data, current trends, and important company announcements.



India Hotels Market Segmentation:

by Location

• City center

• Motels

• Suburban hotels

• Resort hotels

• Boatels

by Size of Property

• Small hotel

• Medium sized hotel

• Large hotel

• Mega hotel

• Chain hotels

by Level of Service

• Economy hotels

• Mid-Scale hotels

• Luxury hotels

by Theme

• Heritage hotel

• Ecotels

• Boutique hotels

• Spas

Key Players are:

• OYO

• Lemon Tree Hotel

• Treebo

• Hyatt Hotels Corporation

• InterContinental Hotel Groups

• Marriott International

• Radisson Blue Hotels

• Shangri La Hotels & Resorts

• Taj Hotels Resorts & Places

• The Lalit Hotels

• The Leela Palace

• The Oberoi Group

• The Park Hotels

• Bharat Hotels Limited

• Hotel Leelaventure Limited

• ITC Hotels Limited

• The Indian Hotels Company Limited

• Sarovar Hotels Private Limited

• Marriott Hotels India Private Limited

Regional Analysis:

North America (including the United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (including China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (including Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), the Middle East, and Africa have all been studied (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa). The study presents regional competitive circumstances. These insights help market participants improve their approaches and provide new opportunities to achieve amazing results.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on India Hotels Market:

The Global India Hotels Market Research Report offers an overview of the industry based on key variables such as market size, sales, sales analysis, and major drivers. The market is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period (2021-2027). This paper also provides the most current COVID-19 market implications. The spread of the epidemic has had a wide-ranging influence on people’s lives all around the world. Markets have been forced to adopt new norms, trends, and tactics as a result. Essentially, the study report tries to paint a picture of the market’s initial and future projections.

Key Questions Answered in the India Hotels Market Report are:

What are the new competitive developments in the India Hotels market?

What is the market size, and share of India Hotels?

How can I get sample reports/company profiles of the India Hotels market?

Who are the potential customers of the India Hotels market?

Which are the leading players in the India Hotels market?

How can I get company profiles on the top ten players of the India Hotels market?

Which region is and will provide more business opportunities for India Hotels in the future?

Who are the service providers of the India Hotels industry?

What are the key growth strategies of India Hotels industry players?

