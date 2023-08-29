India IoT Connectivity Market Size, Growth Opportunity, Competitive Analysis 2023-2028

Report Highlights

What is the size of IoT connectivity market in India?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 55 Million Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 197 Million Growth rate (2023 to 2028) 20.3% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What are Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity?

Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity represents a network solution that provides a communication platform and infrastructure for connecting IoT devices, including sensors, trackers, gateways, routers, etc. The communication technologies used for connecting IoT devices comprise low-power WAN, satellite, cellular, short-range wireless, etc. These IoT connectivity systems are a viable choice, especially for large machines that are stationary and can send limited amounts of data wirelessly from specialized base stations to devices and sensors. Consequently, they are widely employed across numerous sectors, including retail, healthcare, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, etc.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the India IoT Connectivity Industry:

The increasing dependency of several organizations on these connectivity solutions for boosting their productivity and creating new business models and revenue streams is primarily augmenting the India IoT connectivity market. Furthermore, the emerging automation trend in industrial processes is propelling the need for Internet of Things systems to monitor products continuously, streamline processes, reduce time-to-market, and address quality defects in real-time, which is also bolstering the market growth.

Apart from this, the widespread adoption of IoT-enabled devices in the healthcare sector for remote monitoring and improving patient care is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the growing investments by government bodies in the development of smart cities for reducing energy consumption, improving building performance, enhancing urban space management, etc., are further catalyzing the market growth across the country. Besides this, the increasing deployment of 5G networks and multi-access edge computing (MEC) to enhance device connectivity is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, various medium and large-scale organizations are adopting long-term evolution for machines (LTE-M) solutions to provide enhanced end-to-end security, device-level access, encrypted data transfer, etc., which is expected to drive the India IoT connectivity market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Ericsson

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Orange Business Services

Bharti Airtel Limited

Vodafone, etc.

India IoT Connectivity Market Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Component Insights

Platform

Services

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the India IoT connectivity market based on the component. This includes platform and services. According to the report, platform represented the largest segment.

Application Insights

Buildings and Home Automation

Smart Energy and Utility

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Retail

Smart Transportation

Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the India IoT connectivity market based on the application has also been provided in the report. This includes buildings and home automation, smart energy and utility, smart manufacturing, smart retail, smart transportation, and others. According to the report, buildings and home automation accounted for the largest market share.

Enterprise Size Insights

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the India IoT connectivity market based on the enterprise size. This includes small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. According to the report, large enterprises represented the largest segment.

End Use Industry Insights

Transportation

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Residential

Government

Insurance

Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the India IoT connectivity market based on the end use industry has also been provided in the report. This includes transportation, manufacturing, energy and utilities, healthcare, retail, residential, government, insurance, and others. According to the report, transportation accounted for the largest market share.

Regional Insights

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

