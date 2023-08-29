India Machine Tools Market 2023-2028: Industry Size, Share, Growth Opportunities

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “India Machine Tools Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on India Machine Tools market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The India machine tools market size reached US$ 1.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during 2023-2028.

What are Machine Tools?

Machine tools are essential equipment used in various industries for shaping, cutting, and fabricating metal and other materials with precision and accuracy. These tools include a wide range of devices such as lathes, milling machines, drilling machines, and grinding machines. Machine tools play a critical role in manufacturing processes by enabling the production of complex components and ensuring the highest level of quality and efficiency. As a result, they find extensive applications in various industries including automotive, aerospace, electronics, defense, and machinery manufacturing.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the India machine tools industry?

The market in India is majorly driven by the augmenting demand for customized and precision-engineered components in the manufacturing sector. In line with this, the widespread automation in manufacturing processes is resulting in an accelerated demand for large-scale production of complex and intricately designed components, thereby fueling the market. Moreover, continual tehnological advancements, such as CNC (Computer Numerical Control) systems, robotics, and IoT integration in machine tools are providing an impetus to the market. With the increasing demand for vehicles along with the implementation of favorable government initiatives promoting electric and hybrid automobiles, there is an increasing demand for machine tools. Furthermore, the rise of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in India adopting advanced manufacturing technologies and investing in machine tools are creating a positive market outlook.

India Machine Tools Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, tool type, technology type and end-use industry.

Breakup by Tool Type:

Metal Cutting

Metal Forming

Accessories

Breakup by Technology Type:

Conventional

CNC (Computerized Numerical Control)

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Goods

Precision Engineering

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

