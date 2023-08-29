India Male Grooming Products Market Size, Price Trends, Demand, Forecast 2023-28

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “India Male Grooming Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on India Male Grooming Products Market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The India male grooming products market size reached US$ 2.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during 2023-2028.

What are Male Grooming Products?

Male grooming products refer to a wide range of personal care and grooming items specifically designed for men. These products encompass various categories such as skincare, hair care, shaving essentials, fragrances, and grooming accessories. The product range offers a diverse array of products tailored to meet the unique needs and preferences of the modern gentleman. Ranging from cleansers and moisturizers to beard oils and styling gels, male grooming products cater to the various self-care categories. Male grooming products have evolved from being a niche market segment to a mainstream industry, with a diverse range of offerings tailored to meet the unique needs and preferences of Indian men.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the India male grooming products industry?

The market in India is majorly driven by the increased focus on personal grooming and a growing awareness of self-presentation among men. This can be attributed to the changing societal norms resulting in higher acceptance of grooming as an integral part of self-care. In line with this, the inflating disposable income levels of the consumers leading to rising investments in premium grooming products is providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, the growing influence of social media along with celebrity endorsements are impacting the market positively. Also, aggressive marketing campaigns by the major manufacturers couple with the launch of innovative products with personalized experiences are creating lucrative opportunities in the market. In addition to this, the easy product availability across online and offline organized retail channels is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor for the market.

India Male Grooming Products Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, price range and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

Male Toiletries

Electric Products

After Shave Lotions

Others

Breakup by Price Range:

Mass Products

Premium Products

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacy Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

