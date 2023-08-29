India Payment Gateway Market Potential to Skyrocket in the Near Future

Report Ocean recently released a research report on the India Payment Gateway Market, which covers the market’s historical growth, cost structure, revenue, trends, and potential prospects for the period 2023-2030. The report provides an extensive coverage of the market across various categories and includes a detailed analysis at the national level, along with an evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The payment gateway market in India was valued at INR 73 Billion in 2021. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~20.11% during the 2022-2027 period.

Payment gateways such as Billdesk, PayTM, CCAvenue, MobiKwik, PayPal, and PayU are the major players in the market

A payment gateway is a medium that connects a merchants mobile application or website with the bank that verifies the details from the bank and transfers the transaction amount from a buyers bank account to the merchants bank account. Growing digital payment and transaction volumes are aiding the expansion and evolution of the payments industry.

Market insights:

Technological advancements such as internet banking and contactless payments, along with improved internet connectivity are aiding the growth of the payment gateway markets. UPI for peer-to-peer and peer-to-merchant transactions, such as, Bharat QR, AEPS, NETC, BBPS, and RuPay cards gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic and all these payment modes require the usage of payment gateways.

Market Influencers:

Rapid digitalization, promotion of cashless society by the government and subsequent adoption of cashless transactions in recent times, sustained innovations in digital payments are driving the growth of the market. However, lack of data security and trust, and of consolidation of payments across players are restricting the market growth.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

In the wake of the pandemic, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) encouraged customers and providers of critical services to adopt digital payment systems to ensure security, driving the market. Payment gateways are mostly used in sectors such as e-commerce, insurance, essentials, donation, online education, and media/entertainment during the pandemic. The usage of payment gateways witnessed negative impact in sectors such as travel, tourism, and hospitality. The pandemic also forced people to make online payment as home delivery of products increased and acceptance of cash decreased. Hence, people preferred mobile and UPI transactions that necessitated use of payment gateways.

