India POS Device Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis & Report 2023-2028

India POS Device Market Overview 2023-2028

A Point-of-Sale (POS) device is a significant tool that processes transactions and facilitates seamless electronic payment options in commercial establishments. It allows businesses to accept payments from customers digitally. It also assists them in various other functions, such as inventory management, customer management, and sales reporting. It helps automate the transaction process and reduces manual errors and checkout times. It is available in different forms, including countertop devices, mobile POS systems, and innovative POS software applications for computers and mobile devices. Besides this, as it aids in providing smoother and more efficient operational efficiency, the demand for POS device is increasing across India.

The India POS device market size reached US$ 428.4 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 887.2 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during 2023-2028.

Request a Sample Report:- https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-pos-device-market/requestsample

India POS Device Market Trends and Drivers:

The ongoing digital transformation in India, coupled with governmental policies promoting cashless transactions and digitization, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Additionally, the rapid growth of the retail sector in India, rapid urbanization, and increasing consumer spending are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the rising utilization of mobile POS systems in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), on account of their convenience and efficiency, is offering a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, advancements in technology and the incorporation of new features like NFC payments and biometric readers in POS devices are improving the convenience and security of transactions.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, component, terminal type, business size and industry vertical.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Terminal Type:

Fixed POS Terminals

Mobile POS Terminals

Breakup by Business Size:

Turnover < 5 Million INR

Turnover 5 Million INR – 50 Million INR

Turnover 50 Million INR and Above

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Retail

Hospitality

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Warehouse

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Ask To Analyst:– https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6151&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More:-

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/imarc/global-tungsten-carbide-market-size-share-growth-report-2023-2028

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/imarc/global-tourism-vehicle-rental-market-size-share-trends-report-2023-2028

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/imarc/global-polyamide-market-size-share-growth-industry-report-2023-2028

https://www.openpr.com/news/3114144/blood-gas-and-electrolyte-analyzer-market-report-2023-industry

https://www.openpr.com/news/3114199/tourism-vehicle-rental-market-report-2023-industry-overview

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:



IMARC Services Private Limited.

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800