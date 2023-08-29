India Refrigerated Trucks Market 2023 | Industry Size, Share and Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “India Refrigerated Trucks Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the India refrigerated trucks market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the India refrigerated trucks market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 INR 5.4 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 INR 14.7 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 18.1% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is refrigerated trucks?

Refrigerated trucks in India are specialized vehicles designed to transport perishable goods while maintaining lower temperatures to prevent spoilage or contamination. These trucks are equipped with mechanical refrigeration systems that utilize carbon dioxide (dry ice) as a cooling agent, effectively maintaining temperatures below freezing point. With direct drive systems, refrigerated trucks minimize the need for additional diesel engines, reducing costs. They are extensively utilized for transporting a variety of temperature-sensitive items, such as meat, fish, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, confectioneries, and pharmaceuticals. The use of refrigerated trucks ensures the preservation and quality of these goods during transportation, meeting the requirements of the Indian market.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the India refrigerated trucks industry?

The growth of the cold chain logistics sector and the increasing presence of retail food services are the primary drivers of the refrigerated trucks market in India. The demand for frozen, chilled, and processed food items is rising due to busy work schedules and sedentary lifestyles, contributing to market expansion. Additionally, the availability of ready-to-cook snacks, seasonal fruits, and vegetables through both physical and online distribution channels has further boosted the use of refrigerated trucks for supply-based applications. Food retailers are also adopting advanced cold chain transportation facilities to enhance supply chain management. Furthermore, the need for safe transportation of temperature-sensitive products like vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, and clinical trial materials is propelling market growth. The introduction of hybrid product variants with phase change material (PCM) technology is expected to further drive the refrigerated trucks market in India, offering improved energy efficiency and enhanced operational features.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Vehicle Capacity GVW:

02 – 4.5 Tons

7 – 7.5 Tons

11-12 Tons

18.5 Tons

28.5 Tons

35 Tons

Breakup by Sector:

Organized Sector

Unorganized Sector

Breakup by Body Type:

Fully Built

Customizable

Breakup by Application:

Meat and Fish

Dairy Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Confectionaries

Pharmaceutical

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Carrier Airconditioning & Refrigeration Limited (Carrier Global Corporation)

Ice Make Refrigeration Limited

JCBL Limited

KOLD SEAL

Motherson Sumi System Ltd

Subros Limited

Surin International Private Limited

Tata Motors Limited

Trane Technologies India Pvt Ltd

