India Roofing Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Business Opportunities 2023-28

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “India Roofing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on India Roofing Market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The India roofing market size reached US$ 6.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.64% during 2023-2028.

What is Roofing?

Roofing refers to the material used to construct the outermost layer of a building’s envelope, designed to provide shelter against various forms of weathering, including rain, snow, wind, heat, and sunlight. It encompasses an array of materials and methods, varying from traditional thatched roofs to modern synthetic roofing solutions. These materials include metal sheets, asphalt, tiles, slate, and green roofing systems, to name a few. It has a dual purpose of protecting the interior of the building from external elements while also adding aesthetic value, thereby enhancing the overall appeal of the structure. The choice of roofing materials and systems often hinges upon factors such as local climatic conditions, cost considerations, architectural design, and individual preferences. In the Indian context, the roofing market is characterized by a diverse range of materials and systems shaped by regional preferences and socio-economic factors.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-roofing-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the India roofing industry?

Significant growth in the construction sector majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the expansion of residential and commercial sectors, fueling the demand for advanced roofing systems. Along with this, rapid urbanization and the increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings are augmenting the adoption of innovative roofing solutions such as green roofs and solar roofs. Moreover, the growing awareness and demand for sustainable and eco-friendly roofing materials are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the escalating government initiatives to provide affordable housing to the urban poor are acting as another growth-inducing factor. In addition, the advent of prefabricated and recyclable roofing systems, coupled with the rising penetration of digital technology in the construction industry, is contributing to the market. Some of the other factors driving the market include rising infrastructural developments and inflating disposable income levels.

Ask to our Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4324&flag=C

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Bansal Roofing Products Limited

CK Birla Group

Everest Industries Limited

Hindalco Industries Ltd.

JWS Steel Coated Products Limited

Tata Bluescope Steel

Explore Top Companies Blog by IMARC Group: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-roofing-companies

India Roofing Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, material type, type and application.

Breakup by Material Type:

Bituminous

Tiles

Metal

Plastic

Others

Breakup by Type:

Flat Roof

Slope Roof

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe:- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Reports: