Indian Bakery Market 2023-2028: Size, Share, Outlook, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Report

According to the latest by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Bakery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028”, the Indian bakery market size reached US$ 11.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during 2023-2028.

Indian Bakery Market Overview:

Bakery products comprise a range of edible items specifically crafted through baking, a method of cooking food that employs prolonged exposure to dry heat. This category encompasses a broad variety of items, such as bread, pastries, cakes, cookies, and pies, which are an integral part of various cultures and cuisines. The essential characteristics of bakery products include their diverse flavors, textures, and shelf life, resulting from the combination of key ingredients such as flour, sugar, butter, yeast, and others. The working mechanism in baking involves the chemical interaction of these ingredients under heat, which allows dough or batter to rise and solidify, forming the final product.

Indian Bakery Market Trends:

The Indian bakery market is primarily driven by the increased preference for convenience foods, enhancing the demand for ready-to-eat bakery products. In line with this, the growth of organized retail and the widespread availability of varied bakery items are providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, the rising consumer awareness about healthy eating and the introduction of whole grain, gluten-free, and fortified bakery products are acting as significant growth-inducing factors for the market. In addition to this, the expanding number of working population and urbanization resulting in modern lifestyles are leading to a higher investment in premium bakery goods. Apart from this, easy product availability across online and offline channels, the cultural shift towards acceptance of bakery items as regular food, and extensive research and development activities are propelling the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being:

Britannia Industries Limited

ITC Limited

Parle Products Private Limited and Surya Food and Agro Limited.

Breakup by Product Type:

Biscuit Cookies Cream Biscuits Glucose Biscuits Marie Biscuits Non Salt Crackers Biscuits Salt Crackers Biscuits Milk Biscuits Others

Bread Sandwich Breads Hamburgers Croissants Others

Cakes and Pastries Packed Cupcakes Pastries Muffins Layer Cakes Donuts Swiss Roll Others

Rusk

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Artisanal Bakeries

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

