Indian Toys Market 2023-2028: Size, Share, Trends, Industry Drivers, Growth and Scope Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Toys Market: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the toy market size in India reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during 2023-2028.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-toys-market/requestsample

Indian Toys Market Overview:

Toys are objects designed for play, enjoyment, and learning, and they hold a fundamental place in human development and culture. These objects serve a diverse range of purposes, from entertainment and imagination-building to cognitive and physical skill development. Toys come in various forms, including traditional items, including dolls, action figures, board games, and building blocks, as well as modern electronic gadgets and interactive devices. Toys often reflect societal values and trends, showcasing cultural influences and technological innovations. As technology has advanced, electronic toys have become more prevalent, offering interactive experiences, and incorporating features, such as lights, sounds, and motion. Traditional toys manufactured from natural materials remain valued for their tactile and sensory benefits. Educational toys, including puzzles, science kits, and educational video games, combine fun with learning, encouraging the acquisition of knowledge and critical thinking skills.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Funskool

Lego

Mattel

Hasbro

Ask an Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1081&flag=C

Industry Growth:

The Indian toys market is driven by a combination of factors, including evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, increasing disposable income, and changing demographics. As the digital landscape continues to expand, children are exposed to a wide array of entertainment options, including video games and digital media. This has led to a shift in toy preferences, with a growing demand for interactive and tech-enabled toys that offer immersive experiences and learning opportunities. Rising disposable income and an expanding middle-class population have also contributed to the growth of the toy market in India. As more families have the means to invest in leisure and entertainment for their children, the demand for a diverse range of toys has increased. Educational and skill-building toys are gaining popularity as parents prioritize toys that aid in their child’s cognitive development and learning.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Toy Type:

Plush Toys

Electronic Toys

Games and Puzzles

Construction and Building Toys

Dolls

Ride-Ons

Sports and Outdoor Play Toys

Infant/Pre-school Toys

Activity Toys

Other Toys

Breakup by Gender:

Unisex Toys

Toys for Boys

Toys for Girls

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Breakup by Regional Insights:

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Gujarat

Delhi

Others

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800