Indoor Farming Market in India Size 2023: Growth Rate, Industry Overview 2028

The India indoor farming market is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.30% during 2023-2028.

What is indoor farming?

Indoor farming refers to the practice of cultivating crops in a controlled environment, like greenhouses, vertical farms, and enclosed structures. It involves reduced water consumption, energy-efficient lighting, and minimal use of pesticides through advanced technologies. It manages optimized plant growth conditions, including temperature, humidity, light, and nutrition levels, which enables consistent crop production throughout the year. It helps decrease transportation distance and related costs and minimize the carbon footprint. It offers flexibility in scaling operations to meet demand, from small home-based systems to large commercial facilities. It enables the production of high-quality and consistent products due to controlled growing conditions. It is used in the cultivation of specialty and exotic crops that are not produced in the local outdoor climate. It finds various applications in research institutions for studying plant genetics, monitoring growth patterns, and developing new agricultural techniques. It is also used by some chefs and restaurateurs to grow fresh, high-quality herbs and greens on-site. Moreover, it is employed as a tool in schools and universities to educate students about modern farming techniques. Besides this, as it promotes environmental sustainability, the demand for indoor farming is increasing across India.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industry?

The growing population and the increasing demand for food represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market in India. Additionally, the limited availability of arable land and water resources in the country is promoting the adoption of indoor farming practices with their ability to produce more food in limited spaces. Apart from this, rapid urbanization is catalyzing the need for local food sources in India. Indoor farming allows for urban agriculture and aids in reducing transportation costs and providing fresh produce. Furthermore, the implementation of educational programs and awareness about the benefits of indoor farming is leading to its increased adoption. Moreover, increasing health consciousness among Indians is driving the demand for fresh and organically grown produce, which is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the rise in culinary tourism and the expansion of hotels and restaurants are catalyzing the demand for freshly produced ingredients and promoting indoor farming practices. Furthermore, ongoing research and development (R&D) activities in indoor farming technologies to enhance the efficiency of indoor farming practices are strengthening the market growth. Moreover, the Government of India (GoI) is taking numerous initiatives, such as offering subsidies and training, in advanced agricultural techniques to modernize agriculture and support indoor farming, which is propelling the market growth.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Facility Type Insights:

Greenhouse

Indoor Vertical Farms

Container Farms

Indoor Deep-Water Culture

Others

Crop Type Insights:

Fruits, Vegetables and Herbs Lettuce Spinach Kale Tomato Herbs Bell and Chili Peppers Strawberry Cucumber Others

Flowers and Ornamentals Annuals Perennials Ornamentals Others

Others

Component Insights:

Hardware Structure LED Lights HVAC Climate Control System Irrigation Systems Others

Software Web-based Cloud-based



Growing System Insights:

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Soil-based

Hybrid

Regional Insights:

South India

North India

West and Central India

East India

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, key player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided.

