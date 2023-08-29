Indoor Farming Market Share, Size, Growth Drivers, Upcoming Trends and Forecast 2023-2028

According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indoor Farming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global indoor farming market size reached US$ 17.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during 2023-2028.

Indoor Farming Market Overview:

Indoor farming, also known as vertical farming or controlled environment agriculture, is a revolutionary approach to agricultural production within enclosed structures such as greenhouses, warehouses, or even repurposed urban buildings. This innovative method optimizes crop growth by creating ideal growing conditions using advanced technology and artificial lighting. It can overcome traditional farming challenges. By controlling factors like temperature, humidity, lighting, and nutrient levels, indoor farmers can cultivate crops year-round, independent of seasonal and climatic limitations. This ensures a consistent and reliable food supply, reducing the impact of weather fluctuations and natural disasters on crop yields. It offers the potential for increased crop productivity. With vertical stacking and optimized space utilization, farmers can grow multiple layers of crops, maximizing the use of available land. This high-density cultivation leads to higher yields per square foot, making indoor farming efficient for areas with limited arable land or urban environments where space is scarce. Indoor farming can potentially revolutionize the agricultural industry, addressing food security, sustainability, and environmental concerns.

Global Indoor Farming Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing population and urbanization. As cities expand, the availability of arable land decreases, making indoor farming an attractive solution. Furthermore, climate change challenges traditional farming methods, as unpredictable weather patterns, droughts, and floods can severely impact crop yields. Indoor farming provides a controlled environment where temperature, humidity, and lighting can be optimized, mitigating the risks associated with climate variability and extreme weather events. This, in turn, is significantly contributing to the market. Apart from this, the rapid adoption of indoor farming, particularly in water-stressed areas, is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the growing consumer demand for fresh, locally sourced, and pesticide-free produce is catalyzing the market.

Besides, technological advancements, such as LED lighting, automation, and data analytics, have greatly enhanced the feasibility and profitability of indoor farming. These innovations allow for precise control over growing conditions, optimize resource utilization, and enable real-time monitoring and management of crops. As technology continues to evolve, it is expected to drive further growth and innovation within the indoor farming market. Additionally, indoor farming enables the year-round production of crops, regardless of seasonal limitations. This consistent and predictable fresh produce supply is particularly valuable in regions with harsh climates or limited growing seasons. Furthermore, indoor farming allows cultivating various crops, including leafy greens, herbs, fruits, and even certain root vegetables. This crop diversification helps meet consumers’ evolving demands and favorably impacts the market. In addition, the absence of chemical pesticides and herbicides in indoor farming minimizes the environmental impact of conventional agriculture. The emphasis on sustainability and environmental consciousness among consumers, as well as the escalating regulatory focus on reducing agriculture’s environmental footprint, further drive the growth of indoor farming as a more eco-friendly alternative.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

AeroFarms

Agricool

Agrilution Systems GmbH

AutoGrow Systems Ltd.

Bowery Farming

Bright Farms Inc. (Cox Enterprises, Inc.).

Freight Farms

FreshBox Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc.

Logiqs B.V.

Plenty Unlimited, Inc.

SananBio

Sky Greens

SPREAD Co., Ltd.

Urban Crop Solutions

Voeks Inc.

Breakup by Facility Type:

Greenhouse

Indoor Vertical Farms

Container Farms

Indoor Deep Water Culture

Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

Fruits, Vegetables and Herbs

Lettuce

Spinach

Kale

Tomato

Herbs

Bell and Chilli Peppers

Strawberry

Cucumber

Others

Flowers and Ornamentals

Annuals

Perennials

Ornamentals

Others

Others

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Structure

LED Lights

HVAC

Climate Control System

Irrigation Systems

Others

Software

Web-based

Cloud-based

Breakup by Growing System:

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Soil-based

Hybrid

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

