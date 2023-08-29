Intelligent Transportation System Market Trends, Growth Statistics, Size, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2031

The study also provides a complete analysis of the major market elements, such as market drivers, constraints, opportunities, and risks, as well as micro- and macroeconomic aspects. Market drivers and significant market trends are covered in the part that follows, which is devoted to industry trends. The study offers production and capacity analysis that accounts for industry capacity, marketing pricing patterns, production, and production value.

The global intelligent transportation system market size was US$ 16.1 billion in 2021. The global intelligent transportation system market is forecast to grow to US$ 50.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Intelligent transportation systems are a type of ground transportation application that improves efficiency, mobility, and safety of the transportation, by utilizing communication, analysis, sensing, and control technologies. Intelligent transportation systems are new emerging cutting-edge technologies that are widely being used in cars, infrastructure, and operating systems smarter.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing congestion in cities is the primary factor driving the growth of the global intelligent transportation system market. Further, the global intelligent transportation system market is forecast to experience favourable growth opportunities due to the rising use of ITS, which aids in the provision of real-time traffic statistics.

Sensor applications in measuring vehicle speed, traffic signals, pre-emption alarms, and other traffic-related data are gaining wide traction as it helps gather real-time traffic statistics. Thus, such beneficial applications of the intelligent transportation system will drive the growth of the overall market during the study period. The rising demand for smart vehicles with inbuilt intelligent transportation systems will contribute to the growth of the market. On the contrary, high investment associated with false eyelashes may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global intelligent transportation system market witnessed a substantial drop due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the pandemic, the demand for vehicles reduced drastically across various nations as governments imposed lockdown restrictions. Moreover, a halt in movement decreased the demand for vehicles. It also hampered R&D activities, which ultimately impeded the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global intelligent transportation system market, owing to the region being the technology hotspot. Further, the early adoption of advanced technology, combined with the rising use of machine learning, big data, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to develop outperforming vehicles, will contribute to the growth of the market. The region is also home to some of the prominent companies thriving in the intelligent transportation system market, such as Cubic Corporation, FLIR Systems, Inc., etc., which will drive the market forward.

Competitors in the Market

 Thales Group

 Siemens

 Kapsch TrafficCom

 Garmin

 TomTom International BV

 Cubic Corporation

 Q-Free ASA

 EFKON GmbH

 FLIR Systems, Inc.

 Indra Sistemas

 Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global intelligent transportation system market segmentation focuses on System, Application, and Region.

By System type

 Advanced Traffic Management System

 Advanced Traveler Information System

 Its-Enabled Transportation Pricing System

 Advanced Public Transportation System

 Commercial Vehicle Operation

By Application

 Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring

 Intelligent Traffic Control

 Collision Avoidance

 Parking Management

 Passenger Information Management

 Ticketing Management

 Emergency Vehicle Notification

 Automotive Telematics

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

