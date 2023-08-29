Kraft Paper Market – Unstoppable Growth, Trends, Size, Top Drivers Share, and Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Kraft Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global kraft paper market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global kraft paper market size reached US$ 16.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 23.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2028.

Kraft paper is a durable and coarse paper material made from wood pulp, derived from the chemical pulping process known as the Kraft process. It possesses high tensile strength and excellent tear resistance due to the long fibres used in its production. It is known for its brown colour, which comes from the natural colour of wood fibres. It is widely used for packaging applications, such as bags, corrugated boxes, and wrapping paper. Due to its versatility, eco-friendliness, and ability to withstand heavy-duty applications, it is also utilized in various industries, including construction, arts and crafts, and food service.

Kraft Paper Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry. In line with this, the increasing focus on sustainable packaging materials and environmentally friendly practices is significantly contributing to the demand for Kraft paper, as it is biodegradable, recyclable, and made from renewable resources. Furthermore, the rising product demand for packaging food products, including bags, pouches, and labels, is positively influencing the market. Consumers are also increasingly seeking products packaged in environmentally friendly materials, leading to a higher demand for Kraft paper packaging solutions.

Moreover, widespread product applications in construction, agriculture, and automotive include wrapping, interleaving, and protection bolstering the market. Besides, Kraft paper’s natural and rustic appearance provides an opportunity for unique branding and customization, making it popular among businesses looking for distinctive packaging solutions. Additionally, the stringent regulations and restrictions on single-use plastics and non-recyclable materials are strengthening the adoption of Kraft paper as an alternative packaging material that meets compliance requirements.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Kraft Paper Market Growth Factors:

Apart from this, the wide adoption of kraft paper in industrial and construction applications, such as building insulation, flooring underlayment, and roofing materials, is impacting the market favorably. In line with this, extensive utilization in the packaging of food and beverage products, including coffee, tea, and snacks as it helps in retaining the freshness of the products and makes them an attractive choice for food and beverage manufacturers, thus supporting the overall growth. Moreover, several major companies are heavily investing in the manufacturing of enhanced quality kraft paper that is stronger, lighter, and more durable, contributing to the demand. Other factors, such as the rising popularity of kraft paper in the field of printing and publication and the widespread adoption of stand-up pouches and zipper pouches, are projected to propel the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Unbleached

Bleached

Wrapping and Packaging

Sack Kraft Paper

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Corrugated Box

Grocery Bags

Industrial Bags

Wraps

Pouches

Others

Breakup by Application:

Foods and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Building and Construction

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

