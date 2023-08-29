Lager Market Size, Industry Share | Trends Report 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Lager Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global lager market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the lager market?

The global lager market size reached US$ 340.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 401.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% during 2023-2028.

What is lager?

Lager is a bottom-fermented beer that is produced at low temperatures with a slow fermentation and refrigeration process. The low-temperature process enhances the stability of the beer for attaining the desired flavor, fragrance, and color. Lager usually has a mellow, smooth, light, and crisp taste and more carbonation as compared to ale beer. It contains a rich amount of potassium, carbohydrates, protein, etc., that help in mitigating the risk of several cardiovascular diseases.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the lager industry?

The growing consumption of beer across the globe represents one the key factors driving the market for lager. Furthermore, the introduction of various innovative beer flavors, such as apple, cheese, blueberry, chocolate, lemon, etc., is also catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, growing consumer awareness towards the negative health impact of artificial ingredients in beer has led to an increasing demand for organic beer variants, thereby further propelling the global market. Additionally, the emergence of online retail channels has resulted in growing beer consumption which is further expected to drive the market for lager.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:

Standard

Premium

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

On-Trade

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Convenience Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC

Asahi Breweries Ltd.

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited

Diageo Plc

Heineken N.V.

Kirin Brewery Company Limited

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited

United Breweries Holdings Limited.

