Lassi Market in India 2023-2028: Size, Share, Growth, Drivers, Scope and Report

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Lassi Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the Lassi Market in India Research Report. The Indian lassi market size reached INR 39.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Indian lassi market to reach INR 120.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.15% during 2023-2028.
Lassi Market Growth in India:
Lassi is a traditional Indian beverage made primarily from yogurt, water, spices, and sometimes fruit. This refreshing drink holds a significant place in Indian cuisine and is consumed across various regions, with different flavors and variations. Lassi can be sweet or savory, often flavored with ingredients like sugar, salt, cardamom, and mint, among others. The working mechanism of this age-old beverage involves blending the yogurt with water and other ingredients until frothy, resulting in a drink that’s both hydrating and nutritious. Characterized by its rich creamy texture, cooling properties, and digestive benefits, lassi has become a staple in many Indian households, restaurants, and celebrations. It serves not only as an accompaniment to meals but also stands alone as a wholesome refreshment.
Lassi Market Trends in India:
The Indian Lassi market is primarily driven by the increased consumer preference for traditional beverages that resonate with cultural roots, enhancing the appeal of lassi across various demographics. In line with this, the widespread availability of different flavors and affordable options are providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, the considerable rise in health consciousness and the recognition of lassi’s nutritional benefits are acting as significant growth-inducing factors for the market. In addition to this, the expanding number of restaurants and eateries offering lassi, coupled with the growing popularity of ready-to-drink packaged lassi, is resulting in higher consumer engagement. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include urbanization, alignment with modern lifestyle preferences, and the cultural significance of lassi in social gatherings and festivities.
Lassi Market in India 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- GCMMF
- Mother Dairy
- Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited
- Milan Dairy Foods Private Limited
- Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation Limited
The report has examined the Indian Lassi Market in 15 major states:
- Maharashtra
- Uttar Pradesh
- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- Tamil Nadu
- Gujarat
- Rajasthan
- Karnataka
- Madhya Pradesh
- West Bengal
- Bihar
- Delhi
- Kerala
- Punjab
- Orissa
- Haryana
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
