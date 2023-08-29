Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Size | Growth Report 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market?

The global liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market size reached US$ 134.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 170.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during 2023-2028.

What is a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)?

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is a flammable hydrocarbon gas mixture commonly used as a fuel for various applications. It is a byproduct of petroleum refining and natural gas processing. LPG consists primarily of propane and butane, which are stored under pressure to keep them in a liquid state. LPG is colorless and odorless in its natural state but is usually odorized for safety reasons. It is highly versatile and used for cooking, heating, hot water systems, transportation, and industrial processes. LPG is stored in pressurized containers and can be easily transported and distributed for use in both residential and commercial settings.

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/liquefied-petroleum-gas-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) industry?

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) industry has positive growth prospects and is witnessing notable trends. The increasing global demand for cleaner and more sustainable energy sources has contributed to the growth of the LPG industry. LPG is considered a relatively cleaner-burning fuel compared to other fossil fuels, leading to its adoption as a viable alternative. One of the significant trends in the industry is the expanding use of LPG for domestic cooking and heating purposes, especially in developing countries. Government initiatives and subsidies to promote clean cooking fuels have further accelerated this trend.

Furthermore, the LPG industry is witnessing growth in the transportation sector, particularly in autogas or automotive LPG. This trend is driven by environmental concerns and the desire to reduce vehicle emissions. Additionally, advancements in LPG storage, distribution, and transportation infrastructure are improving the accessibility and reliability of LPG supply. Overall, the growth prospects for the LPG industry are promising, driven by increasing energy demand, environmental regulations, and the versatility of LPG as a clean and efficient energy source.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Source:

Refinery

Associated Gas

Non-Associated Gas

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Refinery and Petrochemical

Transportation

Others

Breakup by Supply Mode:

Packaged

Bulk and On-site

Breakup by Region:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2773&flag=C

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

BP P.L.C.

Chevron Corporation

China Gas Holdings Ltd.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Origin Energy Limited

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Phillips 66 Company

Repsol S.A.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Valero Energy Corporation.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

Related Reports:

https://markethub.amebaownd.com/posts/47205643

https://markethub.amebaownd.com/posts/47205954

https://markethub.amebaownd.com/posts/47206080

https://markethub.amebaownd.com/posts/47222315

https://markethub.amebaownd.com/posts/47222493

https://markethub.amebaownd.com/posts/47223064

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/