Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Size, Share, Growth & Industry Report 2023-2028

Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Overview 2023-2028

Liquid packaging cartons are specialized containers designed to safely store and transport liquid products, such as dairy beverages, fruit juices, and other liquid food items. These cartons are typically made from a combination of paperboard, plastic, and aluminum layers, providing a robust and eco-friendly solution for packaging liquids. The paperboard material serves as a strong base, offering stability and protection to the packaged liquid, while the plastic and aluminum layers act as barriers, preventing any leakage and ensuring product freshness. Liquid packaging cartons come in various sizes and shapes, catering to the diverse needs of consumers and industries. As they offer convenience and ease of use, the demand for liquid packaging cartons is rising across the globe.

The global liquid packaging cartons market size reached US$ 12.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2023-2028.

Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing consumer preference for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market. With growing environmental concerns, customers are actively seeking products that have minimal impact on the planet. Liquid packaging cartons, being predominantly made from renewable materials and being fully recyclable, align well with this demand, positioning themselves as an environmentally responsible option. Furthermore, the lightweight and compact design of liquid packaging cartons presents logistical advantages, reducing transportation costs and carbon emissions. Moreover, the versatility of these cartons enables customization options, catering to various product types and marketing strategies.

Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are: Adam Pack S.A., BillerudKorsnäs AB, Elopak, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd., IPI s.r.l. (Coesia S.p.A.), Mondi plc, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., SIG Combibloc Group Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Tetra Laval Group and Uflex Limited.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, carton type, packaging type, shelf life and end user.

Breakup by Carton Type:

Brick Liquid Cartons

Shaped Liquid Cartons

Gable Top Cartons

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Flexible Liquid Packaging

Rigid Liquid Packaging

Breakup by Shelf Life:

Long Shelf Life Cartons

Short Shelf Life Cartons

Breakup by End User:

Liquid Dairy Products

Non-Carbonated Soft Drinks

Liquid Foods

Alcoholic Beverages

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

