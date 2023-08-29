Logistics Market Sale Price Analysis and Segment Analysis Forecast 2029

Logistics Market size was valued at US$ 14.35 Bn. in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at CAGR 7.20% through 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 23.36 Bn.
Logistics Market Report Overview
The forecast has been majorly done by analyzing past data and the current trends in the Logistics Market. It includes the market size, share, regional analysis, dynamics, CAGR and future trends, which makes the report a guide for the investors as it provides a futuristic view of the Logistics Industry.
Logistics Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The market report presents historical data and predicts revenue growth globally, regionally, and on a country level, offering a comprehensive analysis of Logistics market trends within its main segments and sub-segments for the period spanning 2022 to 2029. The Maximize Market Research team employs data triangulation as its primary research methodology, involving the assessment of data variables’ impact on the Logistics market, data mining, and validation from industry experts. This research report depicts the historical and present status of the Logistics market while forecasting its trends and size. The analysis of intricate Logistics market data has been simplified in the research report for better understanding. SWOT analysis has been utilized to reveal strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for key players in the Logistics industry, and a bottom-up approach was employed to estimate the market size.
Logistics Market Segmentation
by Transportation Mode
Railways
Roadways
Waterways
Airways
by Logistics Type
First Party
Second Party
Third Party
by End Use
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Aerospace
Telecommunication
Government & Public Utilities
Banking & Financial Services
Retail
Media & Entertainment
Technology
Trade & Transportation
Others
Logistics Market Key Players
1. J.B. Hunt Transport Inc.
2. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
3. CEVA Logistics
4. FedEx Corp.
5. United Parcel Service, Inc.
6. Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
7. XPO Logistics Inc.
8. Kenco Group Inc.
9. Deutsche Post DHL Group
10. Americold Logistics
11. LLC
12. DSV Panalpina A/S.
13. Moller – Maersk
14. Geodis
15. Nippon Express
Key Questions answered in the Logistics Market Report are:
- What is the expected Logistics market size by the end of the forecast period?
- What is the expected CAGR of the Logistics market during the forecast period?
- What are the Logistics market segments?
- Which region of the Logistics market is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period?
- What are the emerging trends in the Logistics market?
- What are the factors restraining the Logistics market growth?
Key offerings:
- A detailed Analysis of the Market Overview
- Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029
- Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Route of administration, Application, Facility of use and Region and Region
- Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors
