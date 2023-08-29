Low-Code Development Platform Market Trends, Segmentation, Future Plans and Forecast to 2029

Low-Code Development Platform Market size was valued at USD 22.04 Bn. in 2022 and the total Low-Code Development Platform revenue is expected to grow at 27.8% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 122.75 Bn.

Low-Code Development Platform Market Overview

Maximize Market Research published the Low-Code Development Platform Market report that helps clients understand the landscape of the market. The Low-Code Development Platform market overview gives thorough details about the size of the market, trade statistics, leading players, and various market metrics such as life cycle, trends, etc which was collected through secondary research and validated through primary research.

Low-Code Development Platform Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Maximize Market Research’s report furnishes a comprehensive examination of segments and sub-segments within both global and regional Low-Code Development Platform markets. The report delves deeply into the prevailing trends within the Low-Code Development Platform market and offers forecasts extending from 2023 to 2029. The employment of SWOT analysis elucidates the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats inherent in the Low-Code Development Platform industry, encompassing key players within.

Conducting a meticulous research endeavor, this study scrutinizes the global Low-Code Development Platform market’s trends, forecasts, and financial values. The report goes on to supply demand projections, intricate market trends, and a thorough exploration of micro and macro factors. Furthermore, it identifies the catalysts propelling growth as well as the constraints inhibiting expansion within the Low-Code Development Platform market.

Data collection was meticulously executed by referencing a curated selection of secondary sources, which included both paid and freely available databases. These sources were systematically analyzed to amass pertinent information regarding trends, influential factors, and key players. The research methodology is fortified by analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis, offering comprehensive insights into the Low-Code Development Platform market landscape.

Low-Code Development Platform Market Dynamics

The rising emphasis on improving company operations increases digitalization across organizations globally. All businesses, regardless of industry, are providing digital tools to their workers, employees, and staff. Businesses use technology innovation to provide better services and boost revenue through simpler labor procedures. According to Dell’s Digital Transformation Index, in 2020, 8 out of 10 enterprises have advanced their digital transformation.

Nevertheless, to shift to online platforms, businesses and their employees must have extensive technological knowledge. According to the survey, up to 61% of stakeholders claimed that they only adopt 50% of the IT solutions presented. However, qualified individuals with proper knowledge and expertise are difficult to locate and keep. Bitkom, for example, had 55,000 open posts in 2022 due to a lack of IT specialty among candidates. Low-code development platforms have emerged as critical tools for digital transformation. It lowers resource expenses by delegating greater power to the development team. As a result, platform growth is projected to be fueled by the increased need to address the urgent business model requirements of digital transformation.

Low-Code Development Platform Market Regional Insights

The report’s regional analysis facilitates a comprehensive comprehension of the Low-Code Development Platform market across diverse countries. This analysis encompasses various factors, including political landscapes, geographical influences, and consumer buying behaviors, all of which impact the Low-Code Development Platform market dynamics. The report furnishes insights into the legal constraints, geographical benefits, and unique purchasing patterns inherent to different regions and countries. These insights aid in the formulation of market strategies tailored to the distinct demands of specific countries and regions.

Furthermore, the report provides an elaborate elucidation of all these factors, encompassing market size, growth rates, and import-export statistics for each region.

Low-Code Development Platform Market Segmentation

by Component

Solution

Services

by Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

by Application Type

Web-Based

Mobile-Based

by Organization Size

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

by Industry

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom And IT

Government

Energy And Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare And Life Sciences

Retail And Ecommerce

Media And Entertainment

Education

Others (Travel And Tourism, And Transportation And Logistics)

Low-Code Development Platform Market Key Players

1. Caspio (US)

2. OutSystems (US)

3. Appian (US)

4. Salesforce (US)

5. Quickbase, Inc. (US)

6. LANSA INC (US)

7. ServiceNow (US)

8. AgilePoint, Inc. (US)

9. Bizagi (US)

10.Microsoft Corporation (US)

11.Oracle Corporation (US)

12.Pegasystems Inc (US)

13.KissFlow (US)

14.Blazedpath (US)

15.Mendix Technology BV (Netherlands)

16.Appsemble BV. (Netherlands)

17.Novulo (Netherlands)

18.Smart Shaped SRL (Italy)

19.Aurachain (Romania)

20.ClickPaas (China)

21.eNextCloud (India)

22.Zoho Corporation (India)

23.Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (Israel)

Key questions answered in the Low-Code Development Platform Market are:

What is the expected Low-Code Development Platform market size by the end of the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Low-Code Development Platform Market?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Low-Code Development Platform ?

How the government initiatives are affecting global Low-Code Development Platform market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Low-Code Development Platform Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Low-Code Development Platform Market?

Which key player is having the largest Low-Code Development Platform market share?

Which regional Low-Code Development Platform market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2017 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2017 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis of segments and sub-segments

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

