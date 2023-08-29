Luxury Car Market Share in India 2023 | Industry Growth, Price Trends & Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled, “ India Luxury Car Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the luxury car market share in India , size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advances in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the India luxury car market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 1.1 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 1.5 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 6.1% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is India luxury car?

A luxury car is classified as a passenger and conventional vehicle designed with advanced applications and equipment to provide passengers with enhanced comfort. It offers superior competence, possesses high-quality interiors, and is equipped with leather seats and progressive devices, including cameras, maps, sensors, an anti-kidnapping heartbeat monitor, upgraded suspension, etc., as compared to standard medium-sized automobiles. In line with this, a luxury car has starlight headliners, trunk hinges, and entertainment and safety systems, which provide better service and optimal safety while enhancing overall vehicle performance. It is commercially available in the internal combustion engine and electric propulsion types. Consequently, a luxury car is gaining extensive traction in India.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the India luxury car industry?

The expanding automotive sector and the growing consumer safety concerns are primarily driving the India luxury car market. Additionally, the launch of various favorable policies by government bodies to promote the utilization of premium electric vehicles (EVs) as a sustainable mode of transportation for cutting down carbon emissions is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for luxurious autonomous cars with advanced features and security arrangements, on account of the inflating levels of disposable income, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the emerging trend of purchasing used luxury cars, owing to their lower entry price, easy access to financing, minimal annual maintenance contracts, etc., is augmenting the market growth across the country. Apart from this, they are also integrated with personal voice assistance, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled vehicle systems, retina recognition, hands-free connectivity, global positioning systems (GPS), etc. Furthermore, the introduction of variants that are embedded with electric vehicle components is anticipated to fuel the India luxury car market over the forecasted period.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Hatchback

Sedan

Sports Utility Vehicle

Breakup by Fuel Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

Electric

Breakup by Price Range:

Entry-Level

Mid-Level

High-End

Ultra

Breakup by Engine Capacity:

Upto 3,000 CC

Above 3,000 CC

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

