Luxury Furniture Market – Expansion, Forecast, Size, Top Drivers Share, and Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Luxury Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global luxury furniture market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global luxury furniture market size reached US$ 23.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 31.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2023-2028.

Luxury furniture comprises a range of high-end movable articles, such as sofas, chairs, beds, tables, cabinets, chandeliers, wardrobes, and dressers. These items are specially made by skilled craftsmen using premium and high-quality materials, including metal, glass, velvet, silk, and wood, in unique styles that impart a rich and elegant look to the pieces. They also help enhance the aesthetic value of homes and commercial establishments like hotels, offices, cafes, restaurants, and other indoor or outdoor areas. In recent years, luxury furniture has gained immense traction among the masses as they serve as a status symbol while adding value to the space.

Global Luxury Furniture Market Trends:

The global luxury furniture market is primarily driven by the changing lifestyles of individuals and increasing consumer spending on enhancing the overall look and feel of residential and commercial spaces. Moreover, the constantly improving living standards, especially in urbanized regions, have augmented the demand for luxury furniture. In addition, the rising influence of social media platforms on buying decisions of individuals represents another major growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, several key players are extensively investing in digital marketing ads and celebrity endorsements to boost their product reach and expand their customer base. This, coupled with the development of eco-friendly luxury furniture in innovative designs and unique patterns, is positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including rapid growth in the hospitality industry, rising construction and renovation activities, shifting focus toward interior decoration, and inflating consumer expenditure capacities, are also anticipated to catalyze market growth.

Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Market are Given Below:

Duresta Upholstery Limited

Valderamobili s.r.l.

Scavolini S.p.A.

Giovanni Visentin S.R.L.

Nella Vetrina

Muebles Picó S.A.

Heritage Home Group LLC

iola Furniture Limited

TURRI srl

Grayson Luxury

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Cassina S.P.A

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Domestic Sectors

Living Room And Bedroom Kitchen Bathroom Outdoor Lighting



Commercial Sectors

Office Hospitality Others



Breakup by Raw Material:

Wood

Metal

Glass

Leather

Plastic

Multiple

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Conventional Furniture Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Breakup by Design:

Modern Segments

Contemporary Segments

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

