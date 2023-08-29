Medical Devices Market Is Fueling A Billion Dollar Industry Worth USD 801.4 Billion By 2031 | 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Inc.

Astute Analytica published most recent research report offers a thorough analysis of the Global Medical Devices Market for the anticipated period of 2023–2031.
The global medical devices market was valued at USD 458.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 801.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
The market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants.
The study report provides an overview of the global Medical Devices Market. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and a variety of market concerns. This section is dependent on the study’s scope and report guidelines. The key market players are described in detail in the research based on their market share, markets served, products, applications, geographical growth, and other characteristics.
Key Players
- 3M Co.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Allergan Inc.
- Baxter International Inc.
- Bayer
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Covidien plc
- Cryolife Inc.
- Danaher
- Depuy Synthes
- Endologix, Inc.
- Essilor International SA
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA
- GE Healthcare
- Getinge Ab
- Johnson & Johnson
- Koninklijke Philips NV
The study also includes a list of the global market tactics used in relation to the industry’s present and future conditions. The research opens with a succinct presentation and analysis of the Medical Devices Market, which covers the market’s current structure, trends, key players, product type, application, and geography.
Segmentation Outline
By Product
- Diagnostic Devices
- Electrodiagnostic Devices
- Ultrasound Systems
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Electrocardiographs
- Scintigraphy Apparatus
- Other Electrodiagnostic Devices
- Radiation Devices
- CT Scanners
- Other Medical X-ray Apparatus
- Imaging Parts & Accessories
- Contrast Media
- X-ray Tubes
- Medical X-ray Film
- Other Imaging Parts & Accessories
- Electrodiagnostic Devices
- Consumables
- Syringes, Needles & Catheters
- Syringes (with/without needles)
- Tubular Metal Needles/Needles for Sutures
- Others
- Bandages & Dressings
- Adhesive Medical Dressings
- Non-adhesive Medical Dressing
- Suturing Materials
- Other Consumables
- Surgical Gloves
- Ostomy Products
- Blood-Grouping Reagents
- First-aid Boxes & Kits
- Syringes, Needles & Catheters
- Patient Aids
- Portable Aids
- Hearing Aids
- Pacemakers
- Therapeutic Applications
- Therapeutic Respiration Devices
- Mechano-Therapy Devices
- Others (Endoscope, Defibrillators, CRT Devices, etc.)
- Orthopedics and Prosthetics
- Fixation Devices
- Artificial Joints
- Other Artificial Body Parts
- Dental Products
- Dental Instruments and Supplies
- Dental Instruments
- Dental Cement
- Teeth and Other Fittings
- Dental Care Equipment
- Dental Drills
- Dental Chairs
- Dental X-Rays
- Dental Instruments and Supplies
- Patient Monitoring Devices
- Dental Products
- Portable Aids
- Other Medical Device Categories
- Ophthalmic Instruments
- Hospital Furniture
- Wheelchairs
- Medical & Surgical Sterilizers
- Ultra-violet or Infra-Red Ray Apparatus
- Other Instruments & Appliances
By Application
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Orthopedics
- Ophthalmic
- Respiratory
- Urology & Gynecology
- General & Plastic Surgery
- Dental
- Diabetic Care
- Wound Management
- Nephrology
- General Hospital and Healthcare
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- Others
By End-User
- Hospitals & Surgical Centers
- Clinics
- Household
- Other End Users
By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
With the product pricing, demand, gross margin, and supply of the market, this study offers a thorough grasp of market value. The report’s section on the competition landscape gives readers a thorough understanding of the market share analysis of the top competitors in the sector. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.
