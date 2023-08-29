Medical Gases Market Size 2023: Global Share, Industry And Report Analysis By 2028

Industry Overview of Medical Gases Market

Medical gases play a vital role in the healthcare industry, providing a range of critical functions to support patient care and ensure the smooth operation of healthcare facilities. They are essential for maintaining the health and well-being of patients, as well as for creating a safe and sterile environment within hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare settings. Besides this, these gases are used for various purposes, such as anesthesia, respiratory therapy, surgical procedures, and diagnostic techniques.

How Big Is the Medical Gases Market?

The global medical gases market size reached US$ 13.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the growing demand for advanced healthcare services, represents one of the key factors offering a favorable market outlook. As medical facilities are expanding and modernizing, the need for reliable and efficient gas supply systems is becoming paramount. Additionally, advancements in medical technology and the development of innovative treatment techniques are driving the demand for specialized medical gases. Furthermore, stringent regulatory guidelines and safety standards are influencing the market, as healthcare providers strive to ensure patient safety and comply with industry regulations. This is leading to a greater focus on the quality, purity, and consistency of medical gases, creating opportunities for companies that can meet these stringent requirements. Moreover, the increasing adoption of home healthcare services is propelling the growth of the market.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Gas Type:

Pure Gases Medical Air Medical Oxygen Nitrous Oxide Nitrogen Carbon Dioxide Helium

Gas Mixtures Aerobic Gas Mixtures Anaerobic Gas Mixtures Blood Gas Mixtures Lung Diffusion Mixtures Medical Laser Mixtures Medical Drug Gas Mixtures Others



Breakup by Application:

Therapeutic

Diagnostic

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Academic and Research Institutions

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Airgas Inc. (Air Liquide S.A.), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd, Linde plc, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation), Messer Group GmbH, SCI Analytical Laboratories Inc, Sharjah Oxygen Company and SOL Spa.

