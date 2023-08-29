Memristor Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth & Report 2023-2028

Global Memristor Market Overview 2023-2028

A memristor is a cutting-edge electronic component with fascinating properties that enable it to store and control electrical charge in a unique way. It is composed of nanoscale thin films and functions based on the movement of ions within the material. It has the capability to retain a state even after the power supply is removed, which makes them an essential element in the development of advanced electronic memory and computing technologies. It is used in environmental sensing devices to process and store data from sensors efficiently, which enables applications in environmental monitoring and research.

The global memristor market size reached US$ 190 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,621 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 51.4% during 2023-2028.

Global Memristor Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing use of memristors in next-generation computer memory technologies, such as resistive random-access memory (RRAM) and memristive crossbar arrays to offer higher data density and faster access times represents one of the primary factors bolstering the market growth around the world. Moreover, the rising adoption of memristors to enhance the memory and processing capabilities of robotics systems, which improves their ability to learn from experiences and adapt to new environments, is favoring the growth of the market. Apart from this, the growing utilization of memristors in the automotive industry for manufacturing components, such as automobile windshields that can transmit visual information to the driver, is influencing the market positively.

Global Memristor Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are: Avalanche Technology, Crossbar Inc., Everspin Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution (Fujitsu Limited), Honeywell International Inc., Knowm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics and Weebit Nano.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, type and industry vertical.

Breakup by Type:

Molecular and Ionic Film Memristor Titanium Dioxide Memristor Polymeric Memristor Others

Spin Based and Magnetic Memristor Spintronic Memristor Spin Torque Transfer (STT) MRAM



Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Electronics

IT and Telecommunication

Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

