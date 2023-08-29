Metal Casting Market – Unstoppable Growth, Outlook, Size, Top Drivers Share, and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Metal Casting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global metal casting market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global metal casting market size reached US$ 151.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 236.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during 2023-2028.

Metal casting represents the process of pouring hot liquid metal into a mold having a hollow cutout, which then solidifies into the preferred finished shape. The procedure is used for the mass production of components that utilize permanent metal mold to manufacture large and complex parts with low wall thickness. Metal casting is mainly made of non-ferrous materials, such as copper, aluminum, magnesium, zinc, lead, pewter, and tin-based alloys. It aids in improving energy efficiency and lowering the environmental impact. As a result, metal casting finds widespread applications across various sectors, including automotive, transportation, equipment, machine, building and construction, military, aerospace, etc.

Global Metal Casting Market Trends:

The expanding automotive industry, especially in countries, such as India, China, and Japan, and the escalating demand for lightweight and electric vehicles, owing to the inflating per capita incomes and the rising environmental awareness in individuals, are among the primary factors driving the metal casting market. Besides this, the leading manufacturers have embraced simulation-based castings to create perfect defect-free products that aid in decreasing wastage and reducing the costs of operations, which is further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the elevating requirement for metal casting technology in pipes and fittings, mining and oilfield machinery, internal combustion engines, railroads, valves, and farm equipment, as it improves energy efficiency, lowers production costs, enhances environmental quality, and creates innovative new cast products, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the development of lost foam casting and computer-based visualization tools for die casters to create alternative means for molding is anticipated to propel the metal casting market over the forecasted period.

Some of the Top Metal Casting Key Players Operating in the Market are Given Below:

NEMAK SAB de CV

GF Casting Solutions AG

Dynacast Ltd.

Ryobi Limited

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Endurance Technologies Limited

Ahresty Corporation

Gibbs (Koch Enterprises Inc.)

Aisin Automotive Casting, LLC

MINO Industry USA, Inc.

Thyssenkrupp AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Process:

Gravity Casting

High-Pressure Die Casting (HPDC)

Low-Pressure Die Casting (LPDC)

Sand Casting

Breakup by Material Type:

Aluminum

Cast Iron

Magnesium

Zinc

Others

Breakup by Components:

Alloy Wheel

Battery Housing

Clutch Casing

Cross Car Beam

Crank Case

Cylinder Head

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Electric and Hybrid Type:

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Breakup by Application:

Body Assemblies

Engine Parts

Transmission Parts

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

